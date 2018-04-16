Mini Soya Paneer Pancakes Recipe| Healthy Starter Recipe| Indian Veg Recipes

How To Prepare Mini Soya Paneer Pancakes | Paneer Soya Pancakes Recipe | Boldsky

Finger foods! How we love devouring in morsel-sized tasty appetizers and we believe delicious starter recipes can set the tone for the entire food-course that you are about to indulge in. But as for popular Indian appetizer recipes, most of them come in a fried form, hence our calorie-counting mind gives us a strict restriction sign and we end up avoiding it, except for a few occasions, of course!

To solve this struggle between our desire of what we want to eat and what we get to eat, we are sharing our favourite healthy starter recipe, which will serve you a platter full of mini soya paneer pancakes with a promise of complete nourishment.

Our mini paneer pancakes recipe is suitable for all of you who would like to indulge in tasty recipes, without having to invest a lot of time in the kitchen. These tasty tinsel bites of crispy pancakes are super nourishing, as the happy fusion of paneer, various types of flour, cucumber and coriander make it a healthy blend and the jowar flour, urad flour give this recipe an essential crispness as well.

As for these mini-pancakes, the Indian twist of green chutney and the scrambled paneer bits on top stand out to us the most! The freshness of green chutney balances out the slight sourness of the paneer scrambles, and the blend of taste will draw you back to this for more than one happy occasion.

To make this mini soya paneer pancakes recipe easily at home, check out our video or go through our article below and let us know how did it turn out to be.

MINI SOYA PANEER PANCAKES RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE MINI SOYA PANEER PANCAKES | PANEER SOYA PANCAKES RECIPE | PANCAKES OF MINI SOYA AND PANEER RECIPE Mini Soya Paneer Pancakes Recipe | How To Prepare Mini Soya Paneer Pancakes | Paneer Soya Pancakes Recipe | Pancakes Of Mini Soya And Paneer Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main course Serves: 5-6 Ingredients Soya flour - ¼th cup Urad flour - ¼th cup Jowar flour - ¼th cup Cucumber - ¼th cup (grated) Paneer - ¼th cup + ¼th cup (scrambled) Green chillies - 5-6 (chopped) Coriander leaves - ½ cup (chopped) Green chutney - for garnishing Salt - 2 tsp Oil - 2 tbsp (for greasing) How to Prepare 1. Add jowar flour in a bowl. 2. Add urad flour and soya flour to it. 3. Add 2 teaspoons of salt. 4. Add water little by little to make it into a smooth batter. 5. Whisk it well. 6. Add the grated cucumber and the scrambled paneer. 7. Add the chopped green chillies and coriander leaves. 8. Mix it well with a spoon. 9. Add more water to make the batter into a thick but of dropping consistency. 10. Mix it well to avoid the formation of lumps. You can use your hands to mix. 11. Once done, pour the batter in a heated flat-pan (tawa). 12. Level it into a round shape with medium thickness. 13. Add around a quarter tablespoon of oil on top and around the pancake. 14. Allow it to cook for 2 minutes. 15. Flip it over and let it cook for 2 more minutes. 16. Once done, add around 2 teaspoons of paneer and green chutney for garnishing. 17. Remove it from the pan and place it onto a plate. 18. Serve hot. Instructions Add water, little by little, to avoid the formation of lumps. Do not add too much water as the cucumber will release its juice.

A pancake maker can be used to make 5-6 pancakes together.

Ensure to make the pancakes in medium-size thickness. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1

Calories - 52 cal

Fat - 0.8 g

Protein - 2.2 g

Carbohydrates - 4.4 g

Fibre - 0.5 g

