Low Calorie : Methi Oats Roti Recipe

How To Prepare Low Calorie : Methi Oats Roti | Boldsky

This is for all the weight watchers out there! Scared of having the oil and ghee-laden parathas? Well, try our version of the methi oats roti, which is filled with the goodness of fibre and is almost close to no calories. These rotis can be had either for breakfast or lunch and they help fill your stomach for quite a long time, without letting you suffer from the mid-morning hunger pangs.

What's best about these rotis is the fact that it can be prepared quickly, when you have all the ingredients handy. Now, losing weight can be made much more simpler and healthier with the help of this methi oats recipe. Doesn't the name already sound like a total fitness pro go-to breakfast recipe?

Watch the video to know how to prepare these rotis and also read the step-by-step procedure that is given below with the images.

METHI OATS ROTI RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE METHI OATS ROTI RECIPE | HOMEMADE METHI OATS ROTI | LOW CALORIE RECIPES Methi oats roti recipe | How to prepare methi oats roti recipe | Homemade methi oats roti | Low calorie recipes Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 2 Ingredients Wheat flour - 1 cup Oats - 1/4th cup Methi - ½ cup Ajwain - 1 tbsp White til - 1 tbsp Oil - 1 tsp Green chilli - 1 tsp (chopped) Salt - 1 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a large glass bowl and add wheat flour to it. 2. Add oats, chopped methi leaves, and green chilli to it. 3. Now, add ajwain, white til and a pinch of salt. 4. Add some water and bind the mixture into a soft dough. 5. Cover it and let it rest for half an hour. 6. Now, take the dough, roll it into small balls and dip it in to the wheat flour. 7.Take a rolling pin and make it into a flat thin roti. 8. Place it on the heated tawa pan. 9. Brush it with the oil and flip it on both the sides to cook well. 10. Once done, serve it hot with low-fat curd. Instructions Don't add too much oil, since it's a low calorie recipe. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 2 rotis

Calories - 165 cal

Fat - 2.3 g

Protein - 6.9 g

Carbohydrates - 29.8 g

Fibre - 4.9 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE

1. Take a large glass bowl and add wheat flour to it.

2. Add oats, chopped methi leaves, and green chilli to it.

3. Now, add ajwain, white til and a pinch of salt.

4. Add some water and bind the mixture into a soft dough.

5. Cover it and let it rest for half an hour.

6. Now, take the dough, roll it into small balls and dip it in to the wheat flour.

7.Take a rolling pin and make it into a flat thin roti.

8. Place it on the heated tawa pan.

9. Brush it with the oil and flip it on both the sides to cook well.

10. Once done, serve it hot with low-fat curd.