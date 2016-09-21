ENGLISH
    Matar Paneer Recipe | Peas Paneer Gravy Recipe | Batani & Paneer Curry Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    The moment you hear the name matar paneer, I'm sure your tastebuds start craving for it. And why not, when it's that good a pleasure food!

    So, today we shall share with you this simple and easy peas or batani paneer gravy recipe. The gravy tastes best when served hot along with chapatis or rotis.

    Also, you can pack this delicious gravy into your lunch boxes and bring a nice smile on to your colleagues' faces. I bet, they won't leave your desk without finishing it!

    So, take a quick look at how to prepare the peas paneer gravy recipe.

    MATAR PANEER RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE MATAR PANEER | HOMEMADE MATAR PANEER RECIPE
    Matar Paneer Recipe | How To Make Matar Paneer | Homemade Matar Paneer Recipe
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    50 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky Staff

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Serves: 1 Bowl

    Ingredients

    • Paneer - 300 g

      Onions - 3 to 4

      Tomatoes - 3

      Ginger & garlic paste - 1 tbsp

      Peas - 1 Cup

      Hing (asafoetida) - 1/2 tsp

      Jeera - 1/2 tsp

      Coriander (chopped) - 1/4th cup

      Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

      Kitchen king masala - 1/4th tsp

      Garam masala - 1/4th tsp

      Turmeric - 1/4th tsp

      Salt

      Oil

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Add oil to the kadhai and let it heat.

      2. Cut paneer into small cubes.

      3. Add paneer pieces to the oil and fry until it turns golden brown.

      4. Make a paste of onion and tomato, separately.

      5. Add 1 spoon of oil in the cooker and heat it.

      6. Add jeera, and once it splutters, add hing to it.

      7. Add the onion paste.

      8. Then, add ginger & garlic paste.

      9. Add in the tomato paste.

      10. Once the ingredients are cooked, add in all the masalas.

      11. Add peas and cover it with the lid.

      12. Allow it to cook for 2 minutes.

      13. Add water according to your need.

      14. Add salt to taste.

      15. Now, add the paneer pieces and close the lid.

      16. After 3 to 4 whistles, remove the lid.

      17. Garnish with some coriander.

      18. Serve it hot with rotis or rice.

    Instructions
    • 1. Do not over cook the paneer.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 802 cal
    • Fat - 52 g
    • Protein - 19 g
    • Carbohydrates - 63 g
    • Sugar - 36 g
    • Fibre - 18 g

    gravy paneer paneer recipes
     
