Matar Paneer Recipe | Peas Paneer Gravy Recipe | Batani & Paneer Curry Recipe Recipes oi-Sowmya M

The moment you hear the name matar paneer, I'm sure your tastebuds start craving for it. And why not, when it's that good a pleasure food!

So, today we shall share with you this simple and easy peas or batani paneer gravy recipe. The gravy tastes best when served hot along with chapatis or rotis.

Also, you can pack this delicious gravy into your lunch boxes and bring a nice smile on to your colleagues' faces. I bet, they won't leave your desk without finishing it!

So, take a quick look at how to prepare the peas paneer gravy recipe.

MATAR PANEER RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE MATAR PANEER | HOMEMADE MATAR PANEER RECIPE Matar Paneer Recipe | How To Make Matar Paneer | Homemade Matar Paneer Recipe Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Staff Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 1 Bowl Ingredients Paneer - 300 g Onions - 3 to 4 Tomatoes - 3 Ginger & garlic paste - 1 tbsp Peas - 1 Cup Hing (asafoetida) - 1/2 tsp Jeera - 1/2 tsp Coriander (chopped) - 1/4th cup Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp Kitchen king masala - 1/4th tsp Garam masala - 1/4th tsp Turmeric - 1/4th tsp Salt Oil How to Prepare 1. Add oil to the kadhai and let it heat. 2. Cut paneer into small cubes. 3. Add paneer pieces to the oil and fry until it turns golden brown. 4. Make a paste of onion and tomato, separately. 5. Add 1 spoon of oil in the cooker and heat it. 6. Add jeera, and once it splutters, add hing to it. 7. Add the onion paste. 8. Then, add ginger & garlic paste. 9. Add in the tomato paste. 10. Once the ingredients are cooked, add in all the masalas. 11. Add peas and cover it with the lid. 12. Allow it to cook for 2 minutes. 13. Add water according to your need. 14. Add salt to taste. 15. Now, add the paneer pieces and close the lid. 16. After 3 to 4 whistles, remove the lid. 17. Garnish with some coriander. 18. Serve it hot with rotis or rice. Instructions 1. Do not over cook the paneer. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 802 cal

Fat - 52 g

Protein - 19 g

Carbohydrates - 63 g

Sugar - 36 g

Fibre - 18 g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications