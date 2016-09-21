Just In
Matar Paneer Recipe | Peas Paneer Gravy Recipe | Batani & Paneer Curry Recipe
The moment you hear the name matar paneer, I'm sure your tastebuds start craving for it. And why not, when it's that good a pleasure food!
So, today we shall share with you this simple and easy peas or batani paneer gravy recipe. The gravy tastes best when served hot along with chapatis or rotis.
Also, you can pack this delicious gravy into your lunch boxes and bring a nice smile on to your colleagues' faces. I bet, they won't leave your desk without finishing it!
So, take a quick look at how to prepare the peas paneer gravy recipe.
Recipe By: Boldsky Staff
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 1 Bowl
-
Paneer - 300 g
Onions - 3 to 4
Tomatoes - 3
Ginger & garlic paste - 1 tbsp
Peas - 1 Cup
Hing (asafoetida) - 1/2 tsp
Jeera - 1/2 tsp
Coriander (chopped) - 1/4th cup
Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp
Kitchen king masala - 1/4th tsp
Garam masala - 1/4th tsp
Turmeric - 1/4th tsp
Salt
Oil
-
1. Add oil to the kadhai and let it heat.
2. Cut paneer into small cubes.
3. Add paneer pieces to the oil and fry until it turns golden brown.
4. Make a paste of onion and tomato, separately.
5. Add 1 spoon of oil in the cooker and heat it.
6. Add jeera, and once it splutters, add hing to it.
7. Add the onion paste.
8. Then, add ginger & garlic paste.
9. Add in the tomato paste.
10. Once the ingredients are cooked, add in all the masalas.
11. Add peas and cover it with the lid.
12. Allow it to cook for 2 minutes.
13. Add water according to your need.
14. Add salt to taste.
15. Now, add the paneer pieces and close the lid.
16. After 3 to 4 whistles, remove the lid.
17. Garnish with some coriander.
18. Serve it hot with rotis or rice.
- 1. Do not over cook the paneer.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 802 cal
- Fat - 52 g
- Protein - 19 g
- Carbohydrates - 63 g
- Sugar - 36 g
- Fibre - 18 g
