Mango Rice Recipe | How To Make Mavinkayi Chitranna | Mamidikaya Pulihora Recipe

Preparing a healthy yet tasty breakfast in the morning can be really daunting and we are always on a constant look out for a sumptuous breakfast option that will serve us a bowlful of delicious breakfast dish without being time-consuming. Mango rice or Manvikayi Chitranna is one such recipe that will nourish your body along with enticing your taste-buds with its tangy raw mango flavours and the blend of traditional Indian spices.

Mango Chitranna comes with an array of health benefits as well. The blend of chana dal, urad dal and ground nut offers you an ample amount of protein, perfect for a breakfast recipe. On top of that, the curry leaves endow this additional health benefits and the mustard-methi blend of spices help balancing the pungency of raw mango. Hence, mango rice or mamidikayi pulihora provides you punches of strong flavours, thrown together yet beautifully balanced, along with a nutritious rice-bowl, perfect to start your day with.

So, take a look at the recipe below or go through our video instructions to make this recipe your busy morning healthy breakfast fix and never skip the first meal of the day ever again.

MANGO RICE RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE MANGO RICE | MAVINKAYI CHITRANNA RECIPE | MAMIDIKAYA PULIHORA RECIPE Mango rice recipe | How to make mango rice | Mavinkayi Chitranna recipe | Mamidikaya pulihora recipe Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Rice - 1 cup 2. Grated coconut - 3/4th cup 3. Oil - for seasoning 4. Coriander - ½ cup 5. Peanuts - ½ cup 6. Chillies - 8-10 7. Mango - 1 8. Curry Leaves - a few strands 9. Hing - a pinch 10. Mustard Seeds - ½ tbsp 11. Chana Dal - ½ tbsp 12. Urad Dal - ½ tbsp 13. Methi (fenugreek seeds) - ½ tbsp 14. Turmeric - ½ tbsp 15. Salt - 1-2 tbsp (as per taste) How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl and add water. 2. Add rice into the bowl and give it a thorough cleanse. 3. Take a cooker. 4. Add rice and water. 5. Pressure cook the rice for 3 whistles. 6. Open the lid and let the rice cool for 10-15 minutes. 7. Take a mango and grate it finely. 8. Roast methi seeds and grind them to a coarse powder. 9. Take a pan and add 2 tbsp of oil. 10. Add mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal, hing, curry leaves and roast everything together. 11. Add peanuts and roast them till the colour turns brown. 12. Add chillies, turmeric, grated mangoes and sauté them for 1-2 minutes. 13. Add rice and mix everything well. 14. Add coconut, coriander leaves and salt. 15. Lastly, add methi powder and mix it well. 16. Transfer into a bowl and serve it with chutney. Instructions 1. Use pre-cooked rice to make the chitranna less lumpy.

2. The methi-mustard blend helps in balancing the raw tanginess of the mango. Use it as per your preference.

3. Use curry leaves, as it is packed with health benefits. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

