Just In
- 2 hrs ago Vaccine Fatigue? Complacency, Confusion, Fear Behind Reluctance To Take Covid Booster, Say Experts
- 3 hrs ago Akshaya Tritiya Remedies 2022: Astrological Measures Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- 5 hrs ago Covid-19 Vaccines For Kids: DCGI Grants Emergency Use Nod To 3 Vaccines For Different Age Group Of Children
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 27 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Finance LIC IPO Press Meet Live - Here's All You Need To Know About The Mega IPO
- Technology Poco M4 5G Live Images Leak Revealing Color Options, Design
- Movies Old Video Of Dakota Johnson Asking Johnny Depp About His Severed Finger Goes Viral
- News Thanjavur tragedy: PM condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh for family of deceased
- Education SSC CGL Tier II Result 2020 Declared For Evaluation of SSC CGL Tier-III, Check Cut Off Score On ssc.nic.in
- Sports IPL 2022: Samson wasting good form and opportunity to press for international recall: Bishop
- Automobiles Ather Energy To Launch Two New Variants Of Its Electric Scooter: May Get More Range & Power
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Mango Dessert Recipe For Ramadan: How To Prepare Mango Panna Cotta
Panna cotta is a sweet, super creamy and smooth dessert that can be infused with varieties of fruits, especially the seasonal ones. As summer is the season of mangoes, what better way to prepare the dessert with the 'king of fruits'.
Mango panna cotta makes the summertime delicious and wonderful. It is made with mangoes, dairy products and a gelatin substance like agar agar. The dessert is a must-try light and refreshing summer dessert that can be made ahead and stored in the fridge until ready to serve.
If you thinking of preparing a flavourful dessert on the occasion of Ramadan, mango panna cotta could be the best dish to prepare and enjoy the festival with friends and family.
Here is the recipe for mango panna cotta. Take a look.
How To Prepare Mango Panna Cotta
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 3
-
- Two medium-sized mangoes, preferable Alphonso or those that are sweet in taste and can yield good amounts of pulp.
- A cup of full-fat milk.
- One and one-fourth cups of low-fat cream.
- Around four teaspoons of agar agar strands, chopped. If agar agar powder is available, you can decrease the amount to one or one and a half teaspoons as it is denser in powdered form.
- One-fourth cup of water.
- Half teaspoon of vanilla essence.
- Half cup of sugar, preferably coconut sugar or any healthy sugar.
- Aluminium foils.
-
- Soak chopped agar agar strands in warm water for around 10 minutes.
- While agar agar is been soaked, add mango pulp to a blender and blend to form a smooth puree.
- In a pan, add milk, cream and sugar and stir them continuously on a medium flame until the cream comes to a gentle boil.
- Also, make sure that all the sugar is dissolved in the mixture.
- At the same time, keep the soaked agar agar and water solution on the flame and keep it stirring until the strands are dissolved completely.
- Once the cream and milk solution comes to a gentle boil, and the agar agar strands are dissolved completely in the water, switch off the flames and pour the latter into the prior and mix well.
- Allow the mixture to cool a bit for around five minutes.
- Add the mango puree and vanilla essence.
- Mix them well.
- Pour in a serving bowl and cover with aluminium foils.
- Allow the mixture to cool in a fridge for around 4-5 hours.
- Serve it cold by topping it with a few chopped mango slices.
- Make sure both the agar agar solution and cream mixture is hot while mixing them. This is because, when cooled, agar agar starts becoming gelatinous. You can also add hot water to the agar agar solution if it is cooled and reheat them.
- Serving - 1
- Calories - 414
- Fat - 19 g
- Protein - 5 g
- Carbohydrates - 60 g
- Fibre - 2 g
- Mango Special Recipes: How To Prepare Summer-Friendly And Tasty Mango Chickpea Salad
- Do Mango Peels Have Health Benefits?
- Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Mango Kesari During The Festival
- Diabetic-Friendly, Perfect-For-Summer Mango And Almond Smoothie Recipe
- Best Homemade Summer Cooler Recipes: How To Prepare Mango-Orange Soda
- Why Women Should Include Mangoes In Their Diet - 10 Evidence-Based Reasons
- Mango Vs Litchi: Who Is The Winner Of The Best Summer Fruit?
- Mango Mousse Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home In Different Ways
- Why Is Raw Mango Juice (Aam Panna) Considered The Best Drink To Treat Sunstroke?
- 10 Reasons Why You Should Eat Raw Mango; Side Effects And Healthy Recipes
- The Amazing Health Benefits Of Mango, Confirmed By Experts
- Mango May Help Protect You From Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.