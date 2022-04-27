Mango Dessert Recipe For Ramadan: How To Prepare Mango Panna Cotta Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Panna cotta is a sweet, super creamy and smooth dessert that can be infused with varieties of fruits, especially the seasonal ones. As summer is the season of mangoes, what better way to prepare the dessert with the 'king of fruits'.

Mango panna cotta makes the summertime delicious and wonderful. It is made with mangoes, dairy products and a gelatin substance like agar agar. The dessert is a must-try light and refreshing summer dessert that can be made ahead and stored in the fridge until ready to serve.

If you thinking of preparing a flavourful dessert on the occasion of Ramadan, mango panna cotta could be the best dish to prepare and enjoy the festival with friends and family.

Here is the recipe for mango panna cotta. Take a look.

How To Prepare Mango Panna Cotta

How To Prepare Mango Panna Cotta How To Prepare Mango Panna Cotta Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 3 Ingredients Two medium-sized mangoes, preferable Alphonso or those that are sweet in taste and can yield good amounts of pulp. A cup of full-fat milk. One and one-fourth cups of low-fat cream. Around four teaspoons of agar agar strands, chopped. If agar agar powder is available, you can decrease the amount to one or one and a half teaspoons as it is denser in powdered form. One-fourth cup of water. Half teaspoon of vanilla essence. Half cup of sugar, preferably coconut sugar or any healthy sugar. Aluminium foils.

How to Prepare Soak chopped agar agar strands in warm water for around 10 minutes. While agar agar is been soaked, add mango pulp to a blender and blend to form a smooth puree. In a pan, add milk, cream and sugar and stir them continuously on a medium flame until the cream comes to a gentle boil. Also, make sure that all the sugar is dissolved in the mixture. At the same time, keep the soaked agar agar and water solution on the flame and keep it stirring until the strands are dissolved completely. Once the cream and milk solution comes to a gentle boil, and the agar agar strands are dissolved completely in the water, switch off the flames and pour the latter into the prior and mix well. Allow the mixture to cool a bit for around five minutes. Add the mango puree and vanilla essence. Mix them well. Pour in a serving bowl and cover with aluminium foils. Allow the mixture to cool in a fridge for around 4-5 hours. Serve it cold by topping it with a few chopped mango slices.

Instructions Make sure both the agar agar solution and cream mixture is hot while mixing them. This is because, when cooled, agar agar starts becoming gelatinous. You can also add hot water to the agar agar solution if it is cooled and reheat them. Nutritional Information Serving - 1

Calories - 414

Fat - 19 g

Protein - 5 g

Carbohydrates - 60 g

Fibre - 2 g

