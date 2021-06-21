Mango Cake Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

This is the season of mangoes. The market is already full of varieties of mangoes. People of age-groups love to have mangoes as a part of their diet. While having the ripened mango is no less than a bliss, you can prepare some recipes using mangoes. Today we are here with a recipe for mango cake. This mango cake is quite similar to vanilla or spongy cake but with an additional flavour of mango pulp in it.

This cake is prepared without any egg and is extremely delicious because the addition of sweet mango pulp into the cake enhances its taste. Today we have brought the recipe for the same. Scroll down to read on.

Mango Cake Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare It At Home Mango Cake Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare It At Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 40M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 1 cake Ingredients 1 cup of mango pulp ¾ cup of sugar ½ cup oil 1 teaspoon vinegar ½ teaspoon yellow food colour 2 cup of maida 1 teaspoon of baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ cup of milk salt or sand for baking the cake in a pressure cooker

How to Prepare In a blender, blend mango pulp and sugar. Blend well to get smooth puree. Transfer the puree in a large mixing bowl and add 1 teaspoon of vinegar into it. Next, add ½ cup oil and ½ teaspoon of yellow food colour. Mix the ingredients using a whisk. Make sure everything gets combined well. Add 2 cups of maida along with ¼ teaspoon of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of baking powder. Next, add ¼ teaspoon of salt. Mix everything well in such a way that no lumps are there. Add ¼ cup milk into the mixture and mix until the batter gets combined uniformly. Now spread 1½ cup of salt in the pressure cooker and preheat the cooker by taking out the whistle and gasket. You need to pre-heat for 5-10 minutes. Meanwhile, put a parchment paper in the mould and dust it with some loose flour. You can also grease the mould with ghee or butter. After this, transfer the batter into a cake mould. Tap the batter filled mould twice to ensure there are no air bubbles in the mould. Place the cake mould into the preheated cooker. Now cook the cake on low-medium flame for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, open the lid of the cooker and insert a toothpick into the cake. If the toothpick comes out clean then the cake is baked completely, else you need to cook for 5-10 minutes more. Open the lid of the cooker and take out the cake. Allow the cake to cool down. Finally, enjoy mango cake with your loved ones. You can also decorate the cake with your choice of frosting.

Instructions Nutritional Information Cake - 1 cake

Calories - 2620kcal

Fat - 117g

Protein - 29g

Carbohydrates - 370g

Fiber - 9g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

[ 4 of 5 - 87 Users]

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 16:45 [IST]