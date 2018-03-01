Makhana Chikki aka makhana paag is essentially puffed lotus seeds chikki, popular in North India during festival seasons as a lip smacking sweet or snacks recipe. As foodies, we love our sweets and we love our snacks in equal measures and if you get a perfect amalgamation of both of these, nothing can get better than that.

Makhane paag is extremely popular among people of all ages for its crunchy texture and delicately sweet taste, perfect for serving to guests during the busy festival hours as a munch on snacks.

Why makhanas to snack on, you ask? Well, makhanas have a ton of health benefits; while being loaded with proteins, magnesium, iron, zinc and all other vital nutrients, it is low in calorie and rich with healthy fibers.

On top of that, this recipe is super easy to make, hardly takes any time and gives you a delicious platter of sweet snacks. So ,know how to make makhana chikki recipe bly clicking on the video guide or check out our step by step pictorial instructions to make this recipe without any fuss.

MAKHANA CHIKKI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE MAKHANA CHIKKI | EASY MAKHANA CHIKKI RECIPE | MAKHANA CHIKKI STEP BY STEP| MAKHANA CHIKKI VIDEO Makhana chikki recipe | How to make makhana chikki | Easy makhana chikki recipe | Makhana chikki step by step | Makhana chikki video Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandri Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Makhana - 25 g 2. Sugar - 125 g 3. Milk - 2 tbsp 4. Ghee - 50 g How to Prepare 1. Take makhanas one by one and cut them into 2-4 pieces. 2. Grease a plate with ghee. 3. Take a pan and pour the ghee in it. 4. Heat the pan for a minute, till the ghee melts. 5. Add the makhanas to the pan. 6. Deep fry the makhanas and take them out when the colour turns golden yellow. 7. Take another pan. 8. Add sugar and water. 9. Heat the pan until the sugar dissolves completely. 10. Add milk to the syrup. 11. Take out all the foam from the syrup. 12. Stir the syrup until it reaches a 3-string consistency. 13. Add makhanas into the syrup. 14. Coat the makahanas with the syrup and transfer them to the greased plate. 15. Serve them right away or store them in a container. Instructions 1. Be careful while mixing the makhanas with the syrup, as this will be solidified really quick.

2. Cut the makhanas into really small pieces to avoid big chunky pieces which nobody likes. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 273 cal

Fat - 7 g

Protein - 2 g

Carbohydrates - 50.8 g

Fiber - 3 g

