Makar Sankranti 2021: How To Prepare Laai Or Puffed Rice Laddoo

Makar Sankranti, celebrated every year on 14 January, marks the first day of the transit of the sun into the Capricorn zodiac or 'Makara' Rashi. The festival is dedicated to Lord Sun or 'Surya'. Makar Sankranti signals the end of the winter solstice and the start of spring.

Much like other Hindu festivals, the occasion of Makar Sankranti is incomplete without delicious treats that help keep the spirit of the festival alive.

Laai, also known as puffed rice laddoo, is among the most famous delicacy of Makar Sankranti widely prepared by people belonging to Bihar. The dish is considered healthy as it may help keep us warm during the winters due to its ingredients like jaggery, peanuts, ginger and fennel seeds.

So, how laai or puffed rice laddoo is made? Let's take a look at its recipe.

Makar Sankranti 2021: Recipe For Laai Or Puffed Rice Laddoo Makar Sankranti 2021: Recipe For Laai Or Puffed Rice Laddoo Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 10 small-sized laddoos Ingredients 100 g puffed rice (mudhi). 200 g jaggery. One-fourth cup of peanuts. Two teaspoons of roasted and crushed fennels seeds. Two teaspoons of crushed ginger. A teaspoon of ghee. A cup of water.

How to Prepare In a pan, add ghee and let it melt. Add puffed rice and stir in low flame until they turn crisp. In another thick-bottomed pan, add water and jaggery. Stir the mixture until the jaggery melts to form a sticky-like syrup. You can touch the mixture at intervals to know its consistency. Add fennel seed powder and peanuts and mix them well. Switch off the flame and add puffed rice. Mix the ingredients well and fast. With a wet hand, take a small amount of the mixture and gently roll out balls or laddoos. Make sure to prepare laddoos fast otherwise, the mixture will become hard. When done, put laddoos in an airtight container.

Instructions To check for the stickiness and consistency of jaggery syrup, add a few drops in the water. If they solidify immediately, the syrup is good to go. Nutritional Information Amount - 10 small-sized laddoos

Calories - 518 kcal

Fat - 1.2 g

Protein - 7 g

Carbohydrates - 88.24 g

