Maggi With A Twist: How To Prepare Healthy Egg Maggi Noodles
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
Maggi making is simple; just some water, Maggi noodles and Maggi magic masala, and it's ready to be slurped. This filling snack is an instant recipe and can easily be made anytime and anywhere.
Maggi lovers often try to customise the recipe and that's what makes the food an all-time-loved and tasty snack.
Egg Maggi, prepared by adding eggs to the Maggi recipe, is one of the easy and finest ways to make the recipe healthy, nutritional and appetising.
Here's how to prepare egg Maggi with a bit of twist.
How To Prepare Egg Maggi
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
25 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 2
Ingredients
-
- A large Maggi packet.
- Three eggs
- A small-sized tomato, chopped.
- A small-sized onion, chopped.
- 1-2 green chillies (optional), chopped.
- A teaspoon of ginger, finely chopped.
- Two tablespoons of coriander leaves, chopped.
- Two tablespoons of olive/mustard oil, divided.
- A pinch of black pepper.
- One-fourth teaspoon of turmeric powder.
- Salt to taste.
How to Prepare
-
- In a pan, heat a tablespoon of oil.
- Meanwhile, crack the eggs in a bowl and whisk them well until the whites and yolk are mixed.
- Add the eggs to the pan and allow them to cook for a minute.
- Then start scrambling the eggs on a medium flame for around 3-4 minutes.
- Once done, keep it aside.
- In another pan, heat the remaining oil.
- Add onions, garlic and green chillies and cook them for around 3-4 minutes or until they are soft.
- Add Maggi, but before crush the noodles a bit with your hands to break them into small pieces.
- Mix them well.
- Add turmeric, Maggi masala and salt to taste and mix well.
- Add tomatoes and cook for two more minutes.
- Add water and allow the Maggi to boil on a high flame.
- Once done, reduce the flame to medium and add scrambled eggs.
- Mix them well and cook for another minute to allow eggs to absorb the Maggi masala.
- Add black pepper and coriander leaves.
- Serve hot.
Instructions
- Frying the Maggi will supervise its taste. However, if you don’t like it so, you can first boil the Maggi for 3-4 minutes and then add it to the masala along with scrambled eggs. Also, try to make the recipe a bit dry as soupy Maggi does not go well with scrambled eggs.
Nutritional Information
- People - 2
- Calories - 336
- Protein - 13.6 g
- Carbohydrates - 25.1 g
- Fiber - 0.2 g
[ 4 of 5 - 31 Users]
Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 16:30 [IST]
