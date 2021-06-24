Lemon Rice Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Are you bored of having plain and steamed rice for your lunch and wondering to try something new and delicious? If yes, then we are here with a rice recipe that you would definitely love to have. The recipe that we are going to share with you is of lemon rice. It is a South Indian dish prepared using cooked rice, urad dal, lemon juice and mustard seeds. The dish has a crunchy and tangy flavour and is extremely mouth-watering.

You can prepare it for your maincourse food. It is quite simple to prepare and is quite healthy as well. So, without wasting any time, let us go through the recipe and know how to prepare it. Scroll down to read on.

Lemon Rice Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare It At Home Lemon Rice Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare It At Home Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Meal Serves: 2 Ingredients 1 cup cooked rice 2 tablespoons of lemon juice 2 dry red chilies 2 tablespoons sesame oil 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds 1 teaspoon of skinned and split urad dal 1 teaspoon chopped green chilies 10-12 roughly chopped curry leaves 7-8 cashews ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder ¼ cup peanuts Salt as per taste

How to Prepare First of all, you need to ensure you have a cup of freshly cooked rice. In case, you don't have cooked rice, you can cook them beforehand. Take a frying pan and heat 1 tablespoon of seasame into it. Once the oil gets slightly heated, fry ¼ cup of peanuts into it. Make sure you don't over fry them. Take out the fried peanuts and keep them aside. In the same oil, fry cashews 1 minute. While frying, you will see that the cashews turn golden. Take out and keep them aside. Once you are done frying cashews as well, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame oil to the same pan. Heat it on medium flame. Next, add mustard seeds and let them splutter for a minute or two. Next add urad dal into the same pan and fry it until slightly golden. Keep the flame low-medium. Add the red chilies, chopped green chilies and curry leaves into the same pan. Sauté on low flame until chilies change their color. Turn off the flame add turmeric along with asafoetida. Mix well. Pour this tempering into the cooked rice. Next add fried cashews and peanuts as well. Next, add salt and lemon juice into the rice. Combine well to make sure everything mix well. Keep the bowl covered to make sure the flavours blend well. You can garnish with some chopped cilantro and lemon wedges. Serve the lemon rice with chutney. You can also serve the lemon rice with vegetable salad. Notes: Always use non-sticky and freshly cooked rice for this recipe. Make sure you use good quality peanuts and cashews. You can also sprinkle some grated coconut for garnishing this recipe.

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 458 kcal

Fat - 22g

Protein - 9g

Carbohydrates - 56g

Fiber - 3g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications