Khoya Barfi Recipe: How To Make Mawa Barfi

Khoya barfi is a traditional Indian sweet that is prepared for all festive seasons. It is made from khoya and condensed milk with nuts and cardamom powder added to it. These barfis can be eaten during the fasting days or vrats, as it is made from khoya.

The mawa barfi is easy to make if you have all the ingredients required. During festivals, people prefer to prepare sweets at home rather that buying them from outside. This barfi requires minimal effort, if the consistency of the ingredients used is followed to the tee.

If you want to prepare this sweet at home, continue reading the detailed step-by-step procedure with images and a video on how to make the khoya barfi.

KHOYA BARFI RECIPE VIDEO

KHOYA BARFI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BARFI USING MAWA | MILK KHOYA BARFI RECIPE Khoya Barfi Recipe | How To Make Barfi Using Mawa | Milk Khoya Barfi Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 10 pieces Ingredients Sweetened condensed milk (milkmaid) - 180 g Khoya - 200 g Ghee - for greasing Pistachio (peeled and sliced) - 6-8 pieces Almonds (chopped) - 6-8 pieces Cardamom powder - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Add khoya to a heated pan and stir well for about 2 minutes on low flame. 2. Once it starts to loosen, add the condensed milk and mix well. 3. Add cardamom powder and blend properly. 4. Keep stirring to avoid the formation of lumps. 5. The mixture will start to turn thick, like a soft dough, and leave the sides of the pan. 6. Meanwhile, grease a plate with ghee and transfer the mixture onto it. 7. Flatten the content and garnish it with sliced pistachios and almonds. 8. Once it cools down, cut it into equal pieces. Instructions 1.You can also use full-cream milk to make the khoya, if you don't get it from outside. You need to cook the milk on low flame, till it becomes thick and creamy in consistency.

2.You can use sugar and thick cream, instead of condensed milk.

3.Add saffron strands to give it a good flavour. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 125 cal

Fat - 5.32 g

Protein - 3.01 g

Carbohydrates - 17.08 g

Sugar - 15.51 g

Fibre - 0.2 g

