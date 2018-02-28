Subscribe to Boldsky
Holi Special Recipe: How To Make Kesar Pista Phirni

Posted By: Arpita
For food lovers like us, festivals are all about plunging into the world of toothsome delicacies and seeking new recipes every day to entice our taste-buds with. Now, Holi being just around the corner, we can't wait to try all the new titillating dishes that will give us the merriment of this occasion in all its festive fervour.

As Holi calls for some stunning sweet dishes, we are happy to share our favourite Kesar Pista Phirni recipe, which will win you over with its rich, luscious and silken smooth texture and the taste and aroma that it contains.

Kesar Pista Phirni is originally an Awadhi recipe, which is a part of Lucknow cuisine and we can't think of any better way than to end your meal with an Awadhi dessert, laced with the aromas of saffron, flavoured with an array of rich dry fruits and finally garnished with pistachios, a scrumptious mix of rice and milk that you just can not have enough of.

So, take a look at the recipe below along with the step by step video instructions to nail this dessert at your first try and relish on the goodness of this delicacy this festival season with your near and dear ones.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
35M
Total Time
45 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Dessert

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1. Pistachios (blanched) - 2 tbsp

    2. Sugar - 4 tbsp

    3. Basmati rice (coarsely ground) - 2 tbsp

    4. Saffron - a few strands

    5. Cardamom powder - 1 tbsp

    6. Milk - 350 g

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a bowl.

    2. Add into it the coarsely ground rice.

    3. Add water and let it soak for 5-10 minutes.

    4. Take a pan.

    5. Pour the milk in it.

    6. Stir the milk and let it boil for 5-6 minutes.

    7. Add the soaked rice when the milk starts foaming up.

    8. Stir the rice and let it cook for 3-4 minutes.

    9. Cook until the rice is soft.

    10. Add pistachios, cardamom powder and sugar; and keep stirring the milk.

    11. Stir for 2-3 minutes and remove the pan from the oven.

    12. Transfer it into a bowl and add 2-3 strands of saffron.

    13. Serve hot or store it in the refrigerator to serve it chilled.

Instructions
  • 1. Soak the rice beforehand to avoid any lumps in the phirni.
  • 2. To avoid burning your pan, make sure to pick a heavy bottomed one.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 bowl
  • Calories - 126.4 cal
  • Fat - 4.7 g
  • Protein - 7.6 g
  • Carbohydrates - 25.3 g
  • Sugar - 22 g
  • Fibre - 0.3 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE

1. Take a bowl.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

2. Add into it the coarsely ground rice.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

3. Add water and let it soak for 5-10 minutes.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

4. Take a pan.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

5. Pour the milk in it.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

6. Stir the milk and let it boil for 5-6 minutes.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

7. Add the soaked rice when the milk starts foaming up.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

8. Stir the rice and let it cook for 3-4 minutes.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

9. Cook until the rice is soft.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

10. Add pistachios, cardamom powder and sugar; and keep stirring the milk.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

11. Stir for 2-3 minutes and remove the pan from the oven.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

12. Transfer it into a bowl and add 2-3 strands of saffron.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

13. Serve hot or store it in the refrigerator to serve it chilled.

How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni
How to make Kesar Pista Phirni

