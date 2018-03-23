Black Chana Recipe| Navratri Chaitra Prasad Special Kala Chana Recipe| Kala Chana Masala Recipe

Black Chana Recipe | Kala Chana Masala Recipe | Navratri Chaitra Prasad | Boldsky

The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is here and people all across India are showing their devotion to their beloved deity with much ardour by following the rituals of the Navratri vrat. For Chaitra Navratri, usually specific Navratri recipes are cooked with utmost love and devotion and for the 8th day of the "Shukla Paksha", we usually cook "Ashtami ke prasad" for the "Ashtami Puja". The "prasad" consists of Black Chana, Poori and Suji ka Halwa.

This delicious Black Chana Masala recipe is loaded with the goodness of black chana and laced with the aroma of ghee. As this recipe is strictly for Navratri Prasad, we have only used rock-salt and no garlic or onion has been included and yet we have ensured that the delish taste of the Kala Chana Masala recipe is not compromised at all.

Kala Chana is one of our favourite Navratri recipes, as it is not only served as a part of the "Ashtami Prasad" trio but it also enriches your body with high protein, minerals and fibre content, while being low in fat, which is apt to add in your diet chart as a must-have recipe.

To know how to cook this delicious bowl of black chana, take a look at our step-by-step video or simply go through our recipe and share with us your favourite Prasad recipes.

BLACK CHANA RECIPE | NAVRATRI CHAITRA PRASAD

Prep Time: 5 Hours
Cook Time: 25 Minutes
Total Time: 5 Hours 25 Minutes
Recipe By: Ankita Mishra
Recipe Type: Side-dish
Serves: 2

Ingredients:
1. Garam Masala Powder - 1 tsp
2. Jeera Powder - 1 tbsp
3. Rock Salt - 1 tsp
4. Turmeric Powder - 1 tsp
5. Ghee - 2 tbsp
6. Black Chana - 2 cups
7. Chilli Powder - 1 tsp

How to Prepare:
1. Soak the black chana overnight (or 5 hours) and pressure cook it for 2 whistles.
2. Take a pan and add ghee, turmeric, chilli powder and saute it for half a minute.
3. Add boiled chana and fry it for 2 minutes.
4. Add rock salt, jeera powder and sauté it for a minute.
5. Cook with the lid on for 5 minutes.
6. Add water and cook it until the curry thickens.
7. After the water has evaporated, add garam masala and give it a good stir.
8. Transfer it into a bowl and serve hot with pooris or as it is.

Instructions:
1. Make sure to soak the black chick peas overnight to make sure that when you start cooking them, they are tender and fast to cook.

2. Add dhaniya powder to oomph up the taste, if necessary. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup (150 g)

Calories - 110 cal

Fat - 2.8 g

Protein - 4.7 g

Carbohydrates - 17.5 g

Fibre - 5.3 g

