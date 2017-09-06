Just In
Kaddu Ki Sabzi Recipe | Dry Pumpkin Curry | Pethe Ki Sabzi Recipe
Kaddu ki sabzi is a traditional Indian upwas recipe that is prepared during festivals. The petha sabzi can be prepared in many different ways, and each region in India has its own approach. If you are a pumpkin lover, this dry pumpkin roast can surely be a treat to your stomach.
Pethe ki Sabzi is made by cooking pumpkin chunks with an abundance of spices to give it a flavourful aroma and taste. A bite of the kaddu ki sabzi will give you the sweetness of the pumpkin, along with an explosion of flavours from the spices added.
The kaddu in itself has great health benefits and hence this recipe is a perfect congregate of both health and taste. The kaddu ki sabzi is a quick recipe to prepare and can be made effortlessly. Even the spices used are regular home-cooking spices and hence it makes the procedure of this dish hassle free.
Here is a recipe on how to prepare a delicious dry pumpkin curry with a video followed by a detailed step-by-step procedure and images.
KADDU KI SABZI VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Side dish
Serves: 4
-
Kaddu (pumpkin) - 250 g
Oil - 3 tbsp
Hing - a pinch
Jeera - 1 tsp
Methi seeds (fenugreek seeds) - 3 tsp
Ginger (grated) - 1 tsp
Rock salt to taste
Turmeric powder - ½ tsp
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Dhaniya powder - 2 tsp
Garam masala - 1 tsp
Sugar - 2 tsp
Amchur powder - 1 tsp
Green chillies (chopped) - ½ tbsp
Coriander leaves (chopped) - 1 tbsp
-
1. Take the kaddu, remove the seeds and cut it into big pieces.
2. Peel the skin off and cut them into small cubes.
3. Add oil in a heated pan.
4. Add hing and jeera.
5. Add methi seeds and saute well.
6. Add ginger and the cut kaddu pieces.
7. Stir well and allow it to cook for 2 minutes.
8. Add rock salt and mix well.
9. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes.
10. Remove the lid and add turmeric powder.
11. Then add red chilli powder and dhaniya powder.
12. Add garam masala and sugar.
13. Mix well and cover it with the lid again.
14. Allow it to cook for 5-7 minutes.
15. Remove the lid and add amchur powder.
16. Add green chillies and coriander leaves.
17. Turn the stove off and serve hot.
- 1. Regular salt can be used instead of rock salt, if it is not prepared for upwas.
- 2. You can use jaggery instead of sugar to add on to the flavour.
- 3. You can preserve the pumpkin seeds instead of disposing them. Dry roast them and eat with cereals or salads, as they have good health benefits.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 56 cal
- Fat - 2 g
- Protein - 2 g
- Carbohydrates - 11 g
- Sugar - 6 g
- Fibre - 2 g
