Hung Curd Sandwich Recipe : How To Make Homemade Vegetable Hung Curd Sandwich Recipes oi-Staff

Hung curd sandwich recipe, or hung curd vegetable sandwich, is a delectable and quick to make breakfast option. The spread is prepared by adding vegetables to the hung curd, making it a healthy option to mayonnaise. The hung curd spread can be refrigerated and preserved for about 2-3 days.

This dahi sandwich recipe is a delicious alternative to a regular cheese sandwich. The hung curd spread with vegetables is rich in protein, making it a perfect kids' lunch box meal.

If you want to know how to make the hung curd sandwich recipe, do continue reading, as we are letting you know the step by step preparation method (with images) along with the video.

HUNG CURD SANDWICH RECIPE VIDEO

HUNG CURD SANDWICH RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE HUNG CURD VEGETABLE SANDWICH | HUNG DAHI SANDWICH | VEGETARIAN HUNG CURD SANDWICH VIDEO RECIPE Hung Curd Sandwich Recipe | How To Make Hung Curd Vegetable Sandwich | Hung Dahi Sandwich | Vegetarian Hung Curd Sandwich Video Recipe Prep Time 6 Hours Cook Time 10 Mins Total Time 10 Hours Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients White sandwich bread - 2 slices

Oil - for frying

Hung curd - 2 tbsp

Carrot (peeled and grated) - 1 small

Cabbage (shredded) - 1 small bowl

Capsicum (finely chopped) - ¼th piece

Onion (peeled and finely chopped) - ¼th piece

Black pepper - ½ tsp

Salt to taste How to Prepare 1. Remove the edges of the bread and cut the piece across, diagonally.

2. Fry the bread in a pan, heated with oil.

3. Add hung curd, carrots, cabbage, capsicum and onion in a bowl and mix well.

4. Crush pepper on top, add salt and mix thoroughly.

5. Spread it on the fried bread slice evenly. Instructions 1. Toasting the bread instead of frying it is a healthy option.

2. This sandwich can also be made in to a closed one. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 174

Fat - 3.9 g

Protein - 8.1 g

Carbohydrates - 26.7 g

Fibre - 5.1 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE THE HUNG CURD SANDWICH

