    Hung Curd Sandwich Recipe : How To Make Homemade Vegetable Hung Curd Sandwich

    Posted By: Sowmya Subramanian
    |

    Hung curd sandwich recipe, or hung curd vegetable sandwich, is a delectable and quick to make breakfast option. The spread is prepared by adding vegetables to the hung curd, making it a healthy option to mayonnaise. The hung curd spread can be refrigerated and preserved for about 2-3 days.

    This dahi sandwich recipe is a delicious alternative to a regular cheese sandwich. The hung curd spread with vegetables is rich in protein, making it a perfect kids' lunch box meal.

    If you want to know how to make the hung curd sandwich recipe, do continue reading, as we are letting you know the step by step preparation method (with images) along with the video.

    HUNG CURD SANDWICH RECIPE VIDEO

    Hung Curd Sandwich Recipe | How To Make Hung Curd Vegetable Sandwich | Hung Dahi Sandwich | Vegetarian Hung Curd Sandwich Video Recipe
    Prep Time
    6 Hours
    Cook Time
    10 Mins
    Total Time
    10 Hours

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Breakfast

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • White sandwich bread - 2 slices

    • Oil - for frying
    • Hung curd - 2 tbsp
    • Carrot (peeled and grated) - 1 small
    • Cabbage (shredded) - 1 small bowl
    • Capsicum (finely chopped) - ¼th piece
    • Onion (peeled and finely chopped) - ¼th piece
    • Black pepper - ½ tsp
    • Salt to taste
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Remove the edges of the bread and cut the piece across, diagonally.

    • 2. Fry the bread in a pan, heated with oil.
    • 3. Add hung curd, carrots, cabbage, capsicum and onion in a bowl and mix well.
    • 4. Crush pepper on top, add salt and mix thoroughly.
    • 5. Spread it on the fried bread slice evenly.
    Instructions
    • 1. Toasting the bread instead of frying it is a healthy option.
    • 2. This sandwich can also be made in to a closed one.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 piece
    • Calories - 174
    • Fat - 3.9 g
    • Protein - 8.1 g
    • Carbohydrates - 26.7 g
    • Fibre - 5.1 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE THE HUNG CURD SANDWICH

    1. Remove the edges of the bread and cut the piece across, diagonally.

    2. Fry the bread in a pan, heated with oil.

    3. Add hung curd, carrots, cabbage, capsicum and onion in a bowl and mix well.

    4. Crush pepper on top, add salt and mix thoroughly.

    5. Spread it on the fried bread slice evenly.

