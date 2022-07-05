For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 3 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 05 July 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 15 hrs ago World Chocolate Day 2022: How To Prepare Homemade Chocolate Syrup
- 15 hrs ago Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Maa Katyayani Puja Date, Rituals, Legend, Mantras, And Significance
- 16 hrs ago Entomophobia Or Fear Of Insects: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments
Don't Miss
- News Highland Park shooting: Police take 22-year-old suspect into custody
- Technology Mini Crossword Answers For June 5: All Mini Answers For Across And Down
- Finance Brokerage Is Bullish On This PSU Banking Stock, Suggests Buy For 41% Potential Upside
- Sports Sania Mirza, Mate Pavic enter Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals after tough 3 set win
- Movies Dhanush's Captain Miller: The Arun Matheswaran Directorial Is A Period Film!
- Travel Most Unique And Unusual Temples Of India
- Automobiles Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Launched At Rs 34.99 Lakhs - The King Of The Mean Streets
- Education UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule, City Intimation Slip Released By NTA At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Details
Recipes With Chocolate: How To Prepare Vegan Chocolate Cake
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
A chocolate cake can be made in a variety of ways. For vegans, chocolate cake can be a delicious option if made in some tricky ways, like avoiding adding food items like milk, cream, butter, eggs and honey, which are not considered to be vegan foods.
Here, at Boldsky, we have brought to you a recipe for an eggless and fudgy chocolate cake that will make your day with both, its aroma and flavour.
Take a look at the recipe.
Recipes With Chocolate: How To Prepare Vegan Chocolate Cake
Recipes With Chocolate: How To Prepare Vegan Chocolate Cake
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
45M
Total Time
50 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 4
Ingredients
-
- Three-fourth cup of all-purpose flour or maida.
- Two tablespoons of cocoa powder.
- Half cup of sugar, preferably beet/date/coconut sugar, as all varieties of this sugar type are vegan-friendly. If you are opting for cane sugar, make sure that the packaging includes words like 'organic' or 'raw', as they are not refined by animal bone char and are thus, vegan.
- One-fourth teaspoon of salt.
- Half teaspoon of baking soda.
- Three tablespoons and half tablespoons of vegetable oil.
- A few drops of vanilla essence.
- Half cup of water.
- Half teaspoon of white vinegar or lemon juice. These acidic items help make the cake rise.
How to Prepare
-
- Preheat the oven at 350 degrees Celsius for around 5-10 minutes.
- Grease the baking pan or tray with half a teaspoon of oil and keep it aside.
- In a bowl, add all-purpose flour, cocoa, sugar, salt, baking soda, oil, vanilla essence and vinegar.
- Mix them well.
- Add water to form a smooth texture, without any lumps.
- Pour the mixture to a baking pan.
- Heat it at 350 degree Celcius for around 45 minutes.
- Insert a toothpick to check if the cake is baked or not.
- If cooked, take it out and allow it to cool a bit.
- Serve.
Instructions
- To form a smooth batter, you can mix all the dry ingredients first and then the remaining ingredients, followed by pouring water bit by bit and mixing them well.
Nutritional Information
- People - 1
- Calories - 275
- Protein - 3 g
- Carbohydrates - 44.6 g
- Fiber - 1.2 g
Comments
- Valentine's Week 2021: Prepare This Chocolate Cake For Your Partner
- Valentine’s Day 2022: How To Bake A Heart-Shaped Cake Without The Mould
- Christmas Recipe: How To Prepare Plum Cake At Home
- Bake Your Cake In Pressure Cooker With This Recipe
- How To Make Easy Vanilla Cake Recipe
- How To Make Banana And Jam Cake Recipe
- Strawberry And Cream Swiss Roll Recipe
- Eggless Dry Fruit Cake Recipe: How To Prepare Eggless Dry Fruit Cake At Home
- Eggless Chocolate Cake Recipe: How To Prepare Eggless Chocolate Cake At Home
- Gluten-free Chocolate Dessert Recipe: How To Prepare Gluten-free Chocolate Dessert
- Pineapple Fantasy Recipe: How To Prepare Pineapple Delicacy At Home
- Carrot And Cardamom Shortcake Recipe: How To Prepare Carrot Pudding
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
[ 4 of 5 - 93 Users]
Story first published: Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 8:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 5, 2022
Read more about: chocolate cake cake vegan chocolate cake vegan