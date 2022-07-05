Recipes With Chocolate: How To Prepare Vegan Chocolate Cake Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

A chocolate cake can be made in a variety of ways. For vegans, chocolate cake can be a delicious option if made in some tricky ways, like avoiding adding food items like milk, cream, butter, eggs and honey, which are not considered to be vegan foods.

Here, at Boldsky, we have brought to you a recipe for an eggless and fudgy chocolate cake that will make your day with both, its aroma and flavour.

Take a look at the recipe.

Recipes With Chocolate: How To Prepare Vegan Chocolate Cake Recipes With Chocolate: How To Prepare Vegan Chocolate Cake Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 45M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 4 Ingredients Three-fourth cup of all-purpose flour or maida. Two tablespoons of cocoa powder. Half cup of sugar, preferably beet/date/coconut sugar, as all varieties of this sugar type are vegan-friendly. If you are opting for cane sugar, make sure that the packaging includes words like 'organic' or 'raw', as they are not refined by animal bone char and are thus, vegan. One-fourth teaspoon of salt. Half teaspoon of baking soda. Three tablespoons and half tablespoons of vegetable oil. A few drops of vanilla essence. Half cup of water. Half teaspoon of white vinegar or lemon juice. These acidic items help make the cake rise.

How to Prepare Preheat the oven at 350 degrees Celsius for around 5-10 minutes. Grease the baking pan or tray with half a teaspoon of oil and keep it aside. In a bowl, add all-purpose flour, cocoa, sugar, salt, baking soda, oil, vanilla essence and vinegar. Mix them well. Add water to form a smooth texture, without any lumps. Pour the mixture to a baking pan. Heat it at 350 degree Celcius for around 45 minutes. Insert a toothpick to check if the cake is baked or not. If cooked, take it out and allow it to cool a bit. Serve.

Instructions To form a smooth batter, you can mix all the dry ingredients first and then the remaining ingredients, followed by pouring water bit by bit and mixing them well. Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 275

Protein - 3 g

Carbohydrates - 44.6 g

Fiber - 1.2 g

Story first published: Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 8:30 [IST]