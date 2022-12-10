ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Prepare The Classic Goan Bebinca Cake With Layers Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    Bebinca, the popular cake that comes in layers, with a subtle mix of coconut, spices and ghee, is an unmatched dish in taste and uniqueness that has swept off several connoisseurs at the first serving.

    Bebinca is essentially a pudding cake that originates from Goa and takes a special place as a Christmas and special -occasion dish. Plenty of eggs coconuts and warm spices go into its making, all it requires are very few ingredients, time, and a lot of your patience as you have to bring together the Bebinca in many baked soft ghee-soaked layers. Coconut traces and cardamon flavour lingers after the Bebinca melts in to your mouth.

    Traditionally, this cake is made in an earthen pot over a fire fed by coconut husks and to bake 7-16 layers may take longer than imagined. People use ovens to make this after preparing which, offer these succulent layers on a platter accompanied by the other choicest delicacies of Goa such as spritz cookies, nankatai, tutti frutti cake, kulkul, and marzipan. Family restaurants serve this with vanilla ice cream and a strong cup of coffee. Chefs all around the world have tried some twists to this recipe such as bebinca-flavoured cheesecakes and so on.

    How To Prepare The Classic Goan Bebinca Cake With Layers Recipe
    How To Prepare The Classic Goan Bebinca Cake With Layers Recipe
    Prep Time
    1 Hours0 Mins
    Cook Time
    1H0M
    Total Time
    2 Hours0 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Dessert/Goan

    Serves: 12 slices

    Ingredients
      • Coconut milk
      • Caster sugar
      • Egg yolks
      • All-purpose white flour
      • Nutmeg & cardamom
      • Ghee - Clarified Butter
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. In a mixing bowl, dissolve the sugar by whisking coconut milk and sugar together.

      2. Whisk the egg yolks and mix them with the coconut and sugar mixture. Whisk again.

      3. Add the flour and spices now and give it a good mix.

      4. Now coat the ghee inside the baking pan upto its bottom.

      5. Create the first layer of Bebinca by pouring a few ladlefuls of the mixture into the pan.

      6. Bake the dish with the pan in the oven on grill setting till the layer is cooked well.

      7. Repeat the same process until the batter gets depleted and you have your desired number of layers slapped on the cake.

      8. After cooling the cake, remove it gently from the baking pan.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • Slices - 12 slices
    • Total Carbs - 63g.
    • Total Fat - 8.6g
    • Cholesterol - 107mg.

    More CAKE News

    [ 4 of 5 - 79 Users]
    Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2022
    Read more about: eggetarian cake bebinca recipes
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion