Just In
- 48 min ago Benefits Of Reading Bhagavad Gita: These Chapters Will Keep You Motivated For Life
- 1 hr ago Kriti Sanon’s Rosy Monotone Makeup: Do It In 6 Easy Steps
- 2 hrs ago Leo Horoscope 2023: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
- 2 hrs ago How To Prepare A Hot Spicy Tawa Idly recipe With A North Indian Twist
Don't Miss
- News Dreaded terrorist Ashiq Negroo’s home in J&K faces bulldozer action
- Technology Best Mid-Range Smartphones For The Year 2022
- Sports Virat Kohli scores consecutive centuries with a six, creates new record
- Automobiles 2023 BMW M340i Launched At Rs 62.9 Lakhs - India's Meanest 3 Series
- Movies Code Name: Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra-Harrdy Sandhu's Spy Thriller To Stream On This Platform
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Midcap Stock, Q2 FY23 Revenue Grew 35% YoY, Buy For 29% Gains: Geojit
- Travel All About The First Ever "Purple Fest" In Goa 2023
- Education XAT 2023: Apply till tomorrow; Check Details Here
How To Prepare The Classic Goan Bebinca Cake With Layers Recipe
Bebinca, the popular cake that comes in layers, with a subtle mix of coconut, spices and ghee, is an unmatched dish in taste and uniqueness that has swept off several connoisseurs at the first serving.
Bebinca is essentially a pudding cake that originates from Goa and takes a special place as a Christmas and special -occasion dish. Plenty of eggs coconuts and warm spices go into its making, all it requires are very few ingredients, time, and a lot of your patience as you have to bring together the Bebinca in many baked soft ghee-soaked layers. Coconut traces and cardamon flavour lingers after the Bebinca melts in to your mouth.
Traditionally, this cake is made in an earthen pot over a fire fed by coconut husks and to bake 7-16 layers may take longer than imagined. People use ovens to make this after preparing which, offer these succulent layers on a platter accompanied by the other choicest delicacies of Goa such as spritz cookies, nankatai, tutti frutti cake, kulkul, and marzipan. Family restaurants serve this with vanilla ice cream and a strong cup of coffee. Chefs all around the world have tried some twists to this recipe such as bebinca-flavoured cheesecakes and so on.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert/Goan
Serves: 12 slices
-
- Coconut milk
- Caster sugar
- Egg yolks
- All-purpose white flour
- Nutmeg & cardamom
- Ghee - Clarified Butter
-
1. In a mixing bowl, dissolve the sugar by whisking coconut milk and sugar together.
2. Whisk the egg yolks and mix them with the coconut and sugar mixture. Whisk again.
3. Add the flour and spices now and give it a good mix.
4. Now coat the ghee inside the baking pan upto its bottom.
5. Create the first layer of Bebinca by pouring a few ladlefuls of the mixture into the pan.
6. Bake the dish with the pan in the oven on grill setting till the layer is cooked well.
7. Repeat the same process until the batter gets depleted and you have your desired number of layers slapped on the cake.
8. After cooling the cake, remove it gently from the baking pan.
- Slices - 12 slices
- Total Carbs - 63g.
- Total Fat - 8.6g
- Cholesterol - 107mg.
- Special Treat To Your Sweet Toothed Siblings This Raksha Bandhan: How To Prepare Lemon Layer Cake
- Recipes With Chocolate: How To Prepare Vegan Chocolate Cake
- Valentine's Week 2021: Prepare This Chocolate Cake For Your Partner
- Valentine’s Day 2022: How To Bake A Heart-Shaped Cake Without The Mould
- Christmas Recipe: How To Prepare Plum Cake At Home
- Bake Your Cake In Pressure Cooker With This Recipe
- How To Make Easy Vanilla Cake Recipe
- How To Make Banana And Jam Cake Recipe
- Strawberry And Cream Swiss Roll Recipe
- Eggless Dry Fruit Cake Recipe: How To Prepare Eggless Dry Fruit Cake At Home
- Eggless Chocolate Cake Recipe: How To Prepare Eggless Chocolate Cake At Home
- Gluten-free Chocolate Dessert Recipe: How To Prepare Gluten-free Chocolate Dessert
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.