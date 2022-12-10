How To Prepare The Classic Goan Bebinca Cake With Layers Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Bebinca, the popular cake that comes in layers, with a subtle mix of coconut, spices and ghee, is an unmatched dish in taste and uniqueness that has swept off several connoisseurs at the first serving.

Bebinca is essentially a pudding cake that originates from Goa and takes a special place as a Christmas and special -occasion dish. Plenty of eggs coconuts and warm spices go into its making, all it requires are very few ingredients, time, and a lot of your patience as you have to bring together the Bebinca in many baked soft ghee-soaked layers. Coconut traces and cardamon flavour lingers after the Bebinca melts in to your mouth.

Traditionally, this cake is made in an earthen pot over a fire fed by coconut husks and to bake 7-16 layers may take longer than imagined. People use ovens to make this after preparing which, offer these succulent layers on a platter accompanied by the other choicest delicacies of Goa such as spritz cookies, nankatai, tutti frutti cake, kulkul, and marzipan. Family restaurants serve this with vanilla ice cream and a strong cup of coffee. Chefs all around the world have tried some twists to this recipe such as bebinca-flavoured cheesecakes and so on.

How To Prepare The Classic Goan Bebinca Cake With Layers Recipe How To Prepare The Classic Goan Bebinca Cake With Layers Recipe Prep Time 1 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 1H0M Total Time 2 Hours0 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert/Goan Serves: 12 slices Ingredients Coconut milk Caster sugar Egg yolks All-purpose white flour Nutmeg & cardamom Ghee - Clarified Butter

How to Prepare 1. In a mixing bowl, dissolve the sugar by whisking coconut milk and sugar together. 2. Whisk the egg yolks and mix them with the coconut and sugar mixture. Whisk again. 3. Add the flour and spices now and give it a good mix. 4. Now coat the ghee inside the baking pan upto its bottom. 5. Create the first layer of Bebinca by pouring a few ladlefuls of the mixture into the pan. 6. Bake the dish with the pan in the oven on grill setting till the layer is cooked well. 7. Repeat the same process until the batter gets depleted and you have your desired number of layers slapped on the cake. 8. After cooling the cake, remove it gently from the baking pan. Instructions Nutritional Information Slices - 12 slices

Total Carbs - 63g.

Total Fat - 8.6g

Cholesterol - 107mg.

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

[ 4 of 5 - 79 Users]

Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 14:05 [IST]