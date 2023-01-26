How To Prepare Tangy Pudina Lemonade Recipe

1. Remove the mint leaves from stems and wash it very well.

2. Combine all ingredients in the blender with only ½ cup of water till it forms a nice and smooth puree.

3. Add remaining water and swirl again 2-3 times or till just all get incorporated.

4. Using a mesh strainer, strain and dispose the leftover pulp.

5. Keep your water chilled in the refrigerator to mix with the above or use ice cubes,

6. Stir everything well before you serve, in case you have refrigerated your juice.

7. Now serve into glasses and toss in some ice-cubes. If garnished with lime, it completes the picture.