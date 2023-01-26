Just In
- 11 hrs ago Understanding Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: How To Support Children With ADHD
- 15 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 26 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 21 hrs ago Fermented Skincare: What Is It? Can It Help With Sensitive Skin?
- 21 hrs ago Meditation Diet That Helps You To Meditate Better
Don't Miss
- Movies Karisma Kapoor Shares Post As She Receives Indian Achievers Awards, Netizens Ask ‘What Was The Achievement?'
- Sports Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen reaches quarterfinals; Saina Nehwal crashes out
- Finance Paytm - How to Check KYC Status?
- News Delhi MCD Polls: AAP moves SC demanding election be conducted in time-bound manner
- Education Final stage of Union Budget 2023-24 commences with Halwa Ceremony
- Travel Where To Send Your Parents For Their Next Religious Trip? Know Suitable Destinations
- Technology Here’s Why You Should Skip Apple's Latest M2 Pro Macbook Pro
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV400 Bookings Commence – Check Out All Details
How To Prepare Tangy Pudina Lemonade Recipe
This is actually a god-send cool respite for the scorching summertime. However, it is not a bad idea to understand the know-how for this recipe much beforehand as knowledge is power (and you can wield it at the right time in the right place). It refreshes you at any point you taste it and it tastes heavenly anytime.
Pudina has a very refreshing aura about it, and when you open a pack of pudina leaves, the aroma just stuns your senses and induces energy into you. This is a punchy sherbet that is meant for a relatively tiring day or when you just come back from an outdoor game. Ideal panacea for indigestion, cough and cold, the nutrient rich ingredients of this drink are time tested to freshen you up.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Lemonade
Serves: 2
-
• Pudina Leaves- 2 Cups
• Lime Juice- ½
• Grated Jaggery- 6 Tbsp
• Fennel Seed Powder (Saunf)- 1 Tbsp
• Cumin Seed Powder (Jeera)- 1 Tbsp
• Hing- 1pinch
• Chat Masala-1 Tbsp
• Salt- A Pinch
-
1. Remove the mint leaves from stems and wash it very well.
2. Combine all ingredients in the blender with only ½ cup of water till it forms a nice and smooth puree.
3. Add remaining water and swirl again 2-3 times or till just all get incorporated.
4. Using a mesh strainer, strain and dispose the leftover pulp.
5. Keep your water chilled in the refrigerator to mix with the above or use ice cubes,
6. Stir everything well before you serve, in case you have refrigerated your juice.
7. Now serve into glasses and toss in some ice-cubes. If garnished with lime, it completes the picture.
- serves - 2
- Energy - 29 kCal
- Fat - 0.3 gm
- Protein - 0.9 gm
- Total Carbohydrates - 6.5 gm
- Cholesterol - 0 mg
- Sugar - 4.5 gms
- Fibre - 1.6 gms
- Pudina Rice Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
- Summer Drinks And Coolers: How To Prepare Pineapple Lemonade With Just 3 Ingredients
- Health Benefits Of Turmeric Lemonade For Alzheimer’s, Depression, Cancer And More
- 3-Ingredient Homemade And Organic Recipe To Burn Unwanted Belly Fat
- Ram Navami Special: How To Prepare Panakam, A Special Cooling Drink From South Indian Cuisine
- The Best Home-Made Energy Drink Recipe Is Here!
- 9 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Honey, And Turmeric Drink
- 10 Reasons To Drink Jaljeera This Summer Season
- Athletes Should Substitute Sports Drink With This Healthier Option!
- Beware! Your Drinking Glasses Can Be Toxic
- Phalsa Sharbat Recipe: How To Prepare Phalsa Cooler At Home
- Energy Drinks Are Dangerous, It Can Cause Brain Haemorrhage Says Study
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.