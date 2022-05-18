Instant Ragi Recipe: How To Prepare Sweet Ragi Malt Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a superfood packed with nutrients like protein, dietary fibre, potassium and calcium. It is a gluten-free and low-calorie whole grain and is good for people with gluten sensitivity and diabetes. Ragi is also good for weight management and is included in many weight-loss diets. Additionally, ragi has cooling properties and is best consumed during the summer.

Ragi malt, also known as ragi java is a healthy and nutritious recipe made with the goodness of ragi, jaggery and water. The recipe can be flavoured with your choice of dried fruits like raisins, almonds and cashews and cardamom.

Here is the recipe for ragi malt. Take a look and do share it with your loved ones.

How To Prepare Sweet Ragi Malt

Instant Ragi Recipe: How To Prepare Sweet Ragi Malt Instant Ragi Recipe: How To Prepare Sweet Ragi Malt Prep Time 3 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 18 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients Four tablespoons of ragi flour. Two and a half cups of water. Around 5-6 tablespoons of jaggery powder (optional) One-fourth teaspoon of cardamom, powdered. Two tablespoons of dried fruit.

How to Prepare In a bowl, mix ragi and half cup of water. Whisk well and make sure no lumps are left. In a thick-bottomed pan, take the remaining two cups of water and bring them to a boil. Lower the flame and add the ragi mixture. Slowly cook ragi on a low flame and stir occasionally. The ragi will start to get thicker. Take a small amount of ragi on a spoon and check for the rawness. If ragi is cooked properly, add jaggery and mix well. Add water if the mixture is too thick. Add cardamom powder and dried fruits and mix well. Serve hot.

Instructions Ragi gets thicker when cool, so it is better to consume ragi malt when hot. Nutritional Information Serving - 1

Calories - 256

Protein - 2 g

Carbohydrates - 59 g

Iron - 1.5 mg

