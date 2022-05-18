Just In
Instant Ragi Recipe: How To Prepare Sweet Ragi Malt
Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a superfood packed with nutrients like protein, dietary fibre, potassium and calcium. It is a gluten-free and low-calorie whole grain and is good for people with gluten sensitivity and diabetes. Ragi is also good for weight management and is included in many weight-loss diets. Additionally, ragi has cooling properties and is best consumed during the summer.
Ragi malt, also known as ragi java is a healthy and nutritious recipe made with the goodness of ragi, jaggery and water. The recipe can be flavoured with your choice of dried fruits like raisins, almonds and cashews and cardamom.
Here is the recipe for ragi malt. Take a look and do share it with your loved ones.
How To Prepare Sweet Ragi Malt
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Serves: 2
-
- Four tablespoons of ragi flour.
- Two and a half cups of water.
- Around 5-6 tablespoons of jaggery powder (optional)
- One-fourth teaspoon of cardamom, powdered.
- Two tablespoons of dried fruit.
-
- In a bowl, mix ragi and half cup of water.
- Whisk well and make sure no lumps are left.
- In a thick-bottomed pan, take the remaining two cups of water and bring them to a boil.
- Lower the flame and add the ragi mixture.
- Slowly cook ragi on a low flame and stir occasionally.
- The ragi will start to get thicker. Take a small amount of ragi on a spoon and check for the rawness.
- If ragi is cooked properly, add jaggery and mix well.
- Add water if the mixture is too thick.
- Add cardamom powder and dried fruits and mix well.
- Serve hot.
- Ragi gets thicker when cool, so it is better to consume ragi malt when hot.
- Serving - 1
- Calories - 256
- Protein - 2 g
- Carbohydrates - 59 g
- Iron - 1.5 mg
