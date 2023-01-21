How To Prepare Smokey Flavoured Tandoori Coffee Recipe

Take out that small grinder out and get it ready.

Mix coffee, sugar and pour in hot water on this.

Blend them thoroughly in a mixer until you achieve a creamy frothy texture.

At this stage, you can add a bit of chocolate or if you have, some hazelnut powder.

This has to be blended once again to get an even consistency.

Now pour some milk in a pan and boil the milk

The already prepared coffee decoction should be blended into the milk and bring it to a boil again

Now roast a Kulhad on the gas stove and roast it

Pour your steaming Tandoori Coffee inside the Kulhad. Coffee is ready to be served and tasted.

If you prefer a chocolatey flavour to your coffee, you can add chocolate chips to it.