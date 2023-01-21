Just In
How To Prepare Smokey Flavoured Tandoori Coffee Recipe
Coffee drinkers regard a cup of coffee as a booster that uplifts their mood and keeps them alert. For those who can't start their day without a steaming mug of coffee, here is a recipe that puts them back to their comfort zone. If you love hot beverages and love a cup of coffee anytime, try this recipe that soothes your morning coffee cravings and gets you ready for the day's work.
Smoked coffee otherwise known as Tandoori Coffee, like Tandoori Chai, is the latest fad amongst coffee drinkers who crave for variety. Tandoor as the name itself suggests is not a necessary tool to make this coffee. By learning how to prepare the Tandoori coffee without Tandoor, using the handy hints you can prepare in a jiffy.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Beverage
Serves: 2
-
Milk-1 Cup
Coffee Powder-1/2 Tbsp
Hazelnut Powder-To Taste
Chocolate Powder-To Taste
Chocolate Chips- A Sprinkle
Kulhad-1
Sugar-1 Tbsp
-
Take out that small grinder out and get it ready.
Mix coffee, sugar and pour in hot water on this.
Blend them thoroughly in a mixer until you achieve a creamy frothy texture.
At this stage, you can add a bit of chocolate or if you have, some hazelnut powder.
This has to be blended once again to get an even consistency.
Now pour some milk in a pan and boil the milk
The already prepared coffee decoction should be blended into the milk and bring it to a boil again
Now roast a Kulhad on the gas stove and roast it
Pour your steaming Tandoori Coffee inside the Kulhad. Coffee is ready to be served and tasted.
If you prefer a chocolatey flavour to your coffee, you can add chocolate chips to it.
- Serving Size - 2 Cups
- Calories - 102KCal
- Fat - 4g
- Carbohydrate - 13g
