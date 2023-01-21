ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Prepare Smokey Flavoured Tandoori Coffee Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    Coffee drinkers regard a cup of coffee as a booster that uplifts their mood and keeps them alert. For those who can't start their day without a steaming mug of coffee, here is a recipe that puts them back to their comfort zone. If you love hot beverages and love a cup of coffee anytime, try this recipe that soothes your morning coffee cravings and gets you ready for the day's work.

    Smoked coffee otherwise known as Tandoori Coffee, like Tandoori Chai, is the latest fad amongst coffee drinkers who crave for variety. Tandoor as the name itself suggests is not a necessary tool to make this coffee. By learning how to prepare the Tandoori coffee without Tandoor, using the handy hints you can prepare in a jiffy.

    How To Prepare Smokey Flavoured Tandoori Coffee Recipe
    How To Smokey Flavoured Tandoori Coffee Recipe
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    15 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Beverage

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Milk-1 Cup

      Coffee Powder-1/2 Tbsp

      Hazelnut Powder-To Taste

      Chocolate Powder-To Taste

      Chocolate Chips- A Sprinkle

      Kulhad-1

      Sugar-1 Tbsp

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • Take out that small grinder out and get it ready.

      Mix coffee, sugar and pour in hot water on this.

      Blend them thoroughly in a mixer until you achieve a creamy frothy texture.

      At this stage, you can add a bit of chocolate or if you have, some hazelnut powder.

      This has to be blended once again to get an even consistency.

      Now pour some milk in a pan and boil the milk

      The already prepared coffee decoction should be blended into the milk and bring it to a boil again

      Now roast a Kulhad on the gas stove and roast it

      Pour your steaming Tandoori Coffee inside the Kulhad. Coffee is ready to be served and tasted.

      If you prefer a chocolatey flavour to your coffee, you can add chocolate chips to it.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 2 Cups
    • Calories - 102KCal
    • Fat - 4g
    • Carbohydrate - 13g

    How To Prepare Smokey Flavoured Tandoori Coffee Recipe

    More COFFEE News

    [ 5 of 5 - 13 Users]
    Read more about: tandoori coffee chocolate
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion