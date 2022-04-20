Quick Ramadan Recipe For Iftar: How To Prepare Savory And Crispy Keema Samosa Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Keema Samosa or minced meat samosa is a triangle-shaped popular and traditional snack largely served during the festival of Ramadan. People love this flavourful and quick made appetiser, which is filled with a smokey meat filling and spices, and then fried in a healthy oil to crispy golden perfection.

The dish is known to please people of all cultures as it can be made in a variety of ways depending on the filling. Some of the filling types are potato (especially for vegetarians), mutton, chicken, beef or lamb meat.

Here's how to prepare keema samosa.

How To Prepare Keema Samosa

Quick Ramadan Recipe For Iftar: How To Prepare Savory And Crispy Keema Samosa Quick Ramadan Recipe For Iftar: How To Prepare Savory And Crispy Keema Samosa Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 3 (7 Samosas) Ingredients 125 g of minced meat (mutton, chicken or lamb meat). One-fourth cup of water. Half cup of onion, chopped. One-fourth cup of spring onion, chopped. One-fourth tablespoon of coriander seeds, roasted and powdered. Half tablespoon of ginger garlic paste (homemade preferable). One-fourth tablespoon of cumin seeds, roasted and powdered. One-fourth teaspoon of garam masala powder. Half teaspoon of chat masala. One-fourth tablespoon of chilli powder. A pinch of turmeric. A tablespoon of coriander leaves, chopped. A tablespoon of mint leaves. A teaspoon of lemon juice. 1-2 green chillies, chopped (optional). Samosa Patti or spring roll wraps, easily available in bakery stores. A tablespoon of flour. Oil for frying. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare In a pan, take minced meat and add around one-fourth cup of water. Mix well, cover the lid and cook for around 20 minutes on a medium flame. Keep stirring the meat occasionally until it is dry. Once dried, transfer the meat to a plate. In the same pan, heat a bit of oil. And onions and all the spices one by one. Stir fry until the onions are translucent and spices are cooked. Add keema and mix well. Once the filling is ready, do a taste test to adjust for spices and salt. Add a bit of water to the flour to form a thick paste. Roll the samosa patti in a triangular shape (shape of a samosa) and put the filling. Seal the ends with flour paste. Fry samosa on a medium flame until crispy. Serve hot.

Instructions To bake the samosa, you can preheat the oven at 350-degree-Fahrenheit, grease both the sides of samosa with oil and bake for around 20 minutes (10 minutes on each side). Nutritional Information Samosa - 1 Samosa

Calories - 118 Kcal

Fat - 3 g

Protein - 2 g

Carbohydrates - 21 g

Fiber - 1 g

Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:30 [IST]