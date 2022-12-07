How To Prepare How To Prepare Maharashtrian Sweet Anarse Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Anarsa or Anarse is a favourite traditional sweet recipe that every Maharashtrian is fond of. Anarse is an indispensable part of every Maharashtrian's history and upbringing, reminding you of Diwali whenever it is made.

Anarse is a dish prepared on festive occasions and this mouthwatering recipe is based on a combination of banana, rice and jaggery fried in ghee. The mashed banana adds the expected flavour. Deep friend Anarse can be stored for days on end if prepared correctly. Cooking time is shorter than the time taken to prepare the ingredients. Check out the recipe here!

How To Prepare How To Prepare Maharashtrian Sweet Anarse Recipe How To Prepare How To Prepare Maharashtrian Sweet Anarse Recipe Prep Time 10 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 10 Hours10 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Sweet/Festive Serves: 5 Ingredients Rice- 2 cups Jaggery- 2 cups Ghee- 1 tsp Banana- ½ piece Poppy seed- 1 tbsp Ghee for deep frying

How to Prepare Wash the rice twice and soak it for three days in water, changing the water once every day. After 3 days, drain and spread the rice on a cotton cloth for at least 2 -3 hours. Now grind the rice into a fine powder Mix the sieved rice powder with grated jaggery. Mixing a little ghee, knead the dough. Water should not be added to knead the dough. Make balls out of the dough and store them in an airtight container. While making anarse add 1/2 mashed banana to the dough and knead well again. Take an inch ball of the dough and on a bed of sprinkled poppy seeds on a plastic sheet, place this ball and make a thick puri out of this. Deep fry Anarse in ghee. Drain and cool it. Store it in an airtight container.

Calories: - 304

Fat: - 24.6 g

Protein: - 1.9 g

Carbohydrate: - 34.7 g

Fibre: - 0.3 g

