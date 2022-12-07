For Quick Alerts
How To Prepare How To Prepare Maharashtrian Sweet Anarse Recipe
Recipes
oi-Pundreeka Valli
Posted By: Pundreeka Valli|
Anarsa or Anarse is a favourite traditional sweet recipe that every Maharashtrian is fond of. Anarse is an indispensable part of every Maharashtrian's history and upbringing, reminding you of Diwali whenever it is made.
Anarse is a dish prepared on festive occasions and this mouthwatering recipe is based on a combination of banana, rice and jaggery fried in ghee. The mashed banana adds the expected flavour. Deep friend Anarse can be stored for days on end if prepared correctly. Cooking time is shorter than the time taken to prepare the ingredients. Check out the recipe here!
How To Make Maharashtrian Sweet Anarse Recipe
Prep Time
10 Hours0 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
10 Hours10 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Sweet/Festive
Serves: 5
Ingredients
- Rice- 2 cups
- Jaggery- 2 cups
- Ghee- 1 tsp
- Banana- ½ piece
- Poppy seed- 1 tbsp
- Ghee for deep frying
How to Prepare
- Wash the rice twice and soak it for three days in water, changing the water once every day.
- After 3 days, drain and spread the rice on a cotton cloth for at least 2 -3 hours.
- Now grind the rice into a fine powder
- Mix the sieved rice powder with grated jaggery.
- Mixing a little ghee, knead the dough. Water should not be added to knead the dough. Make balls out of the dough and store them in an airtight container.
- While making anarse add 1/2 mashed banana to the dough and knead well again.
- Take an inch ball of the dough and on a bed of sprinkled poppy seeds on a plastic sheet, place this ball and make a thick puri out of this.
- Deep fry Anarse in ghee.
- Drain and cool it. Store it in an airtight container.
Nutritional Information
- 5 - People
- Calories: - 304
- Fat: - 24.6 g
- Protein: - 1.9 g
- Carbohydrate: - 34.7 g
- Fibre: - 0.3 g
[ 5 of 5 - 15 Users]
Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 23:23 [IST]
