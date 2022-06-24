For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 2 hrs ago Who Is Droupadi Murmu? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Presidential Candidate
- 7 hrs ago International Literacy Day 2022: Date, Theme, Statistics, Benefits, Challenges, Significance, And Celebrations
- 8 hrs ago DCGI Panel To Review On Friday SII Applications For Covovax’s Use Among Kids Aged 2-7 Yrs, 7-11 Yrs
- 9 hrs ago Women Are At Greater Risk Of Stroke, The More Miscarriages Or Stillbirths They’ve Had
Don't Miss
- News 'Make me acting CM': Maharashtra man writes to governor amid political crisis
- Finance 3 Best Cheapest Cryptocurrencies To Buy In 2022
- Movies Anupamaa's Adhik Mehta Says The Show Has Come To Him As A Blessing & Is Really Happy About It
- Technology Buying Guide: Best Laptops With High-End Graphic Cards Under Rs. 2 Lakhs
- Education WBJELET Result 2022 Declared At wbjeeb.nic.in, Download JELET Rank Card Here
- Travel 10 Places To Travel To In Gujarat In July
- Sports India vs Leicestershire warm-up game: Mohammed Shami clean bowls Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck
- Automobiles Hyundai Bets Big On Hydrogen Power For UAE & Africa; Puts Fuel Cell Vision 2030 Into Action
How To Prepare Heart-Healthy And Iron-Rich Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
Buckwheat (kuttu) is a highly-nutritious superfood that may help improve heart health, manage diabetes, promote weight loss and prevent iron deficiency in the body. It is a good source of protein, fibre, iron, potassium, calcium, selenium, manganese, folate, vitamin B complex and magnesium. [1]
A khichdi made with buckwheat seeds (as it is not a true grain but the seeds of a plant) and vegetables, along with aromatic spices could be a healthy and delicious meal option, especially for people with heart diseases and anaemia.
Here is the recipe for buckwheat and vegetable khichadi.
How To Prepare Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi
How To Prepare Heart-Healthy And Iron-Rich Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi
How To Prepare Heart-Healthy And Iron-Rich Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
25 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Vegetarian
Serves: 3
Ingredients
-
- One-third cup of buckwheat (seeds), washed and drained.
- Half cup of fresh vegetables, chopped. You can use any seasonal vegetables like potatoes, carrots, peas, beans, cauliflower and capsicum.
- One-fourth cup of split yellow moong gram (moong dal), washed and drained.
- One-fourth teaspoon of black pepper powder.
- 1-2 cloves.
- A pinch of asafoetida.
- One-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds.
- A few green chillies as per taste.
- One-fourth teaspoon of turmeric.
- A teaspoon of ghee.
- Salt to taste.
How to Prepare
-
- In a pressure cooker, heat ghee and crackle cumin seeds, cloves and asafoetida.
- Add buckwheat, split yellow moong gram and vegetables and saute them for around 2-3 minutes on a high flame.
- Add turmeric, black pepper, green chillies and salt to taste.
- Mix them well.
- Add around two cups of water and pressure cook the khichdi for up to three whistles.
- Serve hot with dahi, pickle and papad.
Instructions
- You can add a bit of garam masala powder for added flavour.
Nutritional Information
- People - 1
- Carbohydartes - 34.6 g
- Protein - 8.4 g
- Fiber - 5.4 g
Comments
- Sprouts Dhokla Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Dhokla
- Makar Sankranti 2022: Cultural Significance Of Having Khichdi On This Festival
- How To Make Bajra Khichdi, A Low Calorie, Recipe
- Soybean And Diabetes: Know How It Helps Control Glucose Levels
- 15 Amazing Health Benefits Of Zucchini
- From Controlling Diabetes To Curing Fever, Here Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Snake Gourd
- Homemade Vegetable Face Packs For Glowing Skin
- Vegetarian Casserole Recipe: How To Prepare Mixed Vegetable Casserole
- Are You Eating Every Colour Of The Rainbow?
- Five Anti-tan Foot Pack Recipes That Offer Instant & Long-term Relief
- 5 Vegetable Face Packs To Prepare At Home For A Glowing & Gorgeous Skin
- Vegetable Pinwheel Samosa – Snack For Your Iftar Feast
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
[ 4 of 5 - 61 Users]
Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2022