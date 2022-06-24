ENGLISH
    How To Prepare Heart-Healthy And Iron-Rich Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi

    Posted By:
    |

    Buckwheat (kuttu) is a highly-nutritious superfood that may help improve heart health, manage diabetes, promote weight loss and prevent iron deficiency in the body. It is a good source of protein, fibre, iron, potassium, calcium, selenium, manganese, folate, vitamin B complex and magnesium. [1]

    A khichdi made with buckwheat seeds (as it is not a true grain but the seeds of a plant) and vegetables, along with aromatic spices could be a healthy and delicious meal option, especially for people with heart diseases and anaemia.

    Here is the recipe for buckwheat and vegetable khichadi.

    How To Prepare Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi

    How To Prepare Heart-Healthy And Iron-Rich Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Vegetarian

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients
      • One-third cup of buckwheat (seeds), washed and drained.
      • Half cup of fresh vegetables, chopped. You can use any seasonal vegetables like potatoes, carrots, peas, beans, cauliflower and capsicum.
      • One-fourth cup of split yellow moong gram (moong dal), washed and drained.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of black pepper powder.
      • 1-2 cloves.
      • A pinch of asafoetida.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds.
      • A few green chillies as per taste.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of turmeric.
      • A teaspoon of ghee.
      • Salt to taste.
    How to Prepare
      • In a pressure cooker, heat ghee and crackle cumin seeds, cloves and asafoetida.
      • Add buckwheat, split yellow moong gram and vegetables and saute them for around 2-3 minutes on a high flame.
      • Add turmeric, black pepper, green chillies and salt to taste.
      • Mix them well.
      • Add around two cups of water and pressure cook the khichdi for up to three whistles.
      • Serve hot with dahi, pickle and papad.
    Instructions
    • You can add a bit of garam masala powder for added flavour.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 1
    • Carbohydartes - 34.6 g
    • Protein - 8.4 g
    • Fiber - 5.4 g

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
    Desktop Bottom Promotion