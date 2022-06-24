How To Prepare Heart-Healthy And Iron-Rich Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Buckwheat (kuttu) is a highly-nutritious superfood that may help improve heart health, manage diabetes, promote weight loss and prevent iron deficiency in the body. It is a good source of protein, fibre, iron, potassium, calcium, selenium, manganese, folate, vitamin B complex and magnesium. [1]

A khichdi made with buckwheat seeds (as it is not a true grain but the seeds of a plant) and vegetables, along with aromatic spices could be a healthy and delicious meal option, especially for people with heart diseases and anaemia.

Here is the recipe for buckwheat and vegetable khichadi.

How To Prepare Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi

How To Prepare Heart-Healthy And Iron-Rich Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi How To Prepare Heart-Healthy And Iron-Rich Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Vegetarian Serves: 3 Ingredients One-third cup of buckwheat (seeds), washed and drained. Half cup of fresh vegetables, chopped. You can use any seasonal vegetables like potatoes, carrots, peas, beans, cauliflower and capsicum. One-fourth cup of split yellow moong gram (moong dal), washed and drained. One-fourth teaspoon of black pepper powder. 1-2 cloves. A pinch of asafoetida. One-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds. A few green chillies as per taste. One-fourth teaspoon of turmeric. A teaspoon of ghee. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare In a pressure cooker, heat ghee and crackle cumin seeds, cloves and asafoetida. Add buckwheat, split yellow moong gram and vegetables and saute them for around 2-3 minutes on a high flame. Add turmeric, black pepper, green chillies and salt to taste. Mix them well. Add around two cups of water and pressure cook the khichdi for up to three whistles. Serve hot with dahi, pickle and papad.

Instructions You can add a bit of garam masala powder for added flavour. Nutritional Information People - 1

Carbohydartes - 34.6 g

Protein - 8.4 g

Fiber - 5.4 g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

[ 4 of 5 - 61 Users]

Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 17:10 [IST]