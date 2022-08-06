How To Prepare Healthy And Crispy Homemade Vegetable Patties

ENGLISH
    When it comes to a healthy appetizer, vegetable patties are considered at the top of the list. They are delicious, flavourful and stuffed with healthy vegetables like green beans, peas, carrots, tomatoes and potatoes.

    Vegetable patties make for a nutritious vegan snack that contains lots of proteins, vitamins and minerals and is very low in fat. You can pair the patties with an evening tea or with hummus or can use them as a stuffing for burgers.

    Here is the recipe for vegetable patties. Take a look and do try it at home.

    How To Prepare Vegetable Patties

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    35 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Appetizer

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients
      • Half cup of potatoes, finely chopped.
      • One-fourth cup of carrots, finely chopped.
      • One-fourth cup of beans, finely chopped.
      • One-fourth cup of cabbage, finely chopped.
      • One-fourth cup of onions, finely chopped.
      • One-fourth cup and a tablespoon of maida, separately.
      • One-fourth tablespoon of chilli powder.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds.
      • 1-2 dried red chillies.
      • A pinch of turmeric.
      • A small amount of bread crumbs for rolling.
      • Salt to taste.
      • Oil for sautéing and frying.
    How to Prepare
      • In a pan, heat the oil.
      • Crackle cumin seeds and dried red chillies.
      • Add onions and saute them until they turn golden brown.
      • Now add all the vegetables and cook them for around 10 minutes or until they get soft.
      • Add salt, turmeric, chilli powder and a tablespoon of maida and mix well.
      • Saute them for a minute or two on a medium flame.
      • Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool for a while.
      • Once done, mash them with a potato masher and keep them aside.
      • Divide them into 4-5 equal portions.
      • Shape each of them like an oval.
      • Now dip each patty first in maida and then roll over the bread crumbs evenly from all sides.
      • Now heat the oil for frying and deep fry all of them until golden brown.
      • Serve hot with ketchup or chutney.
    Instructions
    • You can stuff the patties with vegetables of your choice. It is best to stuff it with a seasonal vegetable.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 1
    • Cal - 156
    • Carbohydrates - 15.9 g
    • Protein - 2 g
    • Fiber - 1 g

    Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11:20 [IST]
