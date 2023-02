How To Prepare Green And Healthy Moringa Smoothie Recipe

The Moringa Smoothie, comes across as a refreshing health drink that combines the goodness of few other healthy ingredients, like frozen banana, oat milk and dates to form a soothing nutritious concoction. You could use the leaves in a fresh form if you insist on using leaves, or you could just substitute the leaves with the Powder. Do not include the stem of this plant while blending this in the mixer. Rinse the leaves well. Moringa may not work desirably for people with diabetes, blood pressure and thyroid medications. Hence medical advice is needed if you are on medications for the above conditions.

Cow milk is the best type of milk to be used for preparation of this recipe. It has a spinach like taste as it is essentially a green vegetable. You could use replace the Moringa powder or leaves with spinach leaves. Moringa Smoothie is best served fresh. This could be refrigerated for two days

How To Prepare Green And Healthy Moringa Smoothie Recipe Moringa Smoothie Recipe Prep Time 3 Mins Cook Time 7M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Smoothie Serves: 1 Ingredients Moringa Leaves-Half cup ( orMoringa Powder-2 tsp) Unsweetened Oat milk-1 cup ( You can also use Almond Milk) Frozen banana-1 Dates- To taste Frozen Pineapple-half cup Protein Powder-1 or 2 scoops ( Optional) How to Prepare 1. In a blender, mix milk, moringa, banana, pineapple, dates and protein powder. 2. Blend it in high speed for about 40-45 seconds. It would become thick and creamy by then. 3. It has to be consumed immediately. Instructions Nutritional Information Serves - 1

Kcals - 251

Fat - 8.5g

Protein - 8.4 g

Carbohydrate - 41 g

Cholesterol - 0 g

Fiber - 4.7g



