Ramadan 2021: How To Prepare Falooda Recipe During The Summer
Summers are here and so is the need to have cool and refreshing drinks in this weather. People are often seen preferring cold drinks and ice-creams in this month. But one needs to be careful as it is important to drink something which is nutritious and less harmful too. One such beverage is known as Falooda or Faluda. It is an Indian beverage prepared especially during the summers. It is perfect for summers and outdoor outings.
Falooda is so famous that it is served in most of the Indian restaurants and even by the street vendors. Prepared using Falooda Sev (falooda vermicelli), chilled milk, soaked chia or sabja seeds and rose syrup, it is quite delicious and healthy. Though preparing Falooda isn't that difficult, one needs to be patient while preparing it.
During this holy month of Ramadan, one can have Falooda as a refreshing drink during the Iftar, i.e., breaking of fast after the sunset. In order to help you prepare Falooda, we are here with the recipe for the same. Scroll down the article to know how you can prepare Falooda.
For Soaking Sweet Basil Seeds
- ½ tablespoon sabja seeds or chia seeds
- 1½ cups of water
For Cooking Falooda Sev
- 5 tablespoons of falooda sev
- 1½ cups of water
For Making Faluda (4 Glasses)
- 6 tablespoons of rose syrup
- 6 tablespoons of soaked sabja seeds
- 10 tablespoons cooked falooda sev
- 4 cups of chilled milk
- 4-5 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream
- 10 sliced pistachios
- 10 sliced almonds
- 10 chopped cashews
- 10-12 raisins
- 6-8 cherries or tutti-frutti
- First of all, you need to soak the sabja seeds in water for at least 20-30 mins.
- You can also use chia seeds instead of sabja seeds.
- Once the seeds swell, drain the excess water and keep the soaked seeds aside.
- After this, prepare the falooda sev by soaking the sev into warm water or boil the sev into hot water until they turn soft.
- Once cooked, drain the extra water from the falooda sev.
- Now rinse the cooked falooda sev under normal running water.
- Drain the water once again.
- Keep the cooked sev aside to let them cool down on their own.
- Meanwhile, chop the nuts and keep them aside.
- Take 4 glasses and add 1½ to 2 tablespoons of rose syrup into each glass.
- You can increase or decrease the quantity of the rose syrup as per the size of the glass or preferred sweetness.
- After this, add some amount of the soaked sabja seeds.
- Now add 2-3 tablespoons of faluda sev into each glass.
- Now pour 1 cup of milk into each glass.
- Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream in all 4 glasses.
- Garnish the falooda with some raisins, sliced almonds, pistachios and chopped cashews.
- You can also add some cherries or tutti-frutti.
- Serve the falooda.
- One can mix the rose syrup sitting in the bottom of the glass with spoon.
- People - 4
- Calories - 51g
- Fat - 13g
- Protein - 10g
- Carbohydrates - 345kcal
- Fiber - 2g