Veg Noodles Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Veg Noodles is one of the delicious street foods that you can have any time. The recipe is prepared using boiled noodles and fried veggies. The best thing about this recipe is that it is healthy for kids and can be customised by adding any vegetable of your choice. With some right amount of spices and sauce, you can make lip-smacking fried veg noodles. Today we are here with the recipe of the veg noodles. You can go through this recipe to know how to prepare it at your home.
Veg Noodles Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
25 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: snacks
Serves: 3
Ingredients
-
For boiling noodles
- 200 grams noodles
- water for boiling the noodles
- ¼ teaspoon of oil
- ½ teaspoon of salt
Other Ingredients
- 1 cup finely chopped cabbage
- ½ cup finely chopped carrots
- ¼ cup chopped spring onions
- 8-10 finely chopped french beans
- 1 small capsicum, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon chopped ginger
- 2 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves
- 2-3 tablespoons sesame oil
- salt as per your taste
- A pinch of crushed black pepper (optional)
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
How to Prepare
-
- First of all, boil water in a deep pan and add oil and salt in it.
- Now add noodles to the boiling water.
- Cook the noodles until they become soft.
- Meanwhile, let us chop and cook the vegetables.
- Once noodles are al dente, drain the noodles in a colander.
- Now rinse the noodles under running tap water.
- Drain the water and keep the noodles aside.
- Now take a pan and heat oil in a pan.
- Now add chopped ginger-garlic and sauté on low to medium heat for 10-15 seconds.
- Increase the flame and add the chopped spring onions.
- Stir fry the onions until they turn translucent.
- Now add the chopped veggies.
- Toss and stir fry the veggies, until they are almost cooked.
- Make sure the heat is on medium flame.
- We don't have to cook the veggies till they turn soft.
- Now add soy sauce, salt and pepper. Combine well.
- After this, add cooked noodles into the cooked veggies.
- Keep tossing and stirring till everything gets mixed well.
- Turn off the heat.
- Check the taste and add more salt and black pepper, if required.
Instructions
- The best thing about this recipe is that it is healthy for kids and can be customised by adding any vegetable of your choice.
Nutritional Information
- People - 3
- Calories - 358 kcal
- Fat - 11 g
- Protein - 12g
- Carbohydrates - 58 g
- Fiber - 2 g
Story first published: Saturday, April 3, 2021, 16:49 [IST]
