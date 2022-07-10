How To Prepare Chocolate Cookies With Stuffed Cream Cheese Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Chocolate cookies are classic treats that have a lot of variations. People of all age groups love the soft, chewy, crispy and fudgy taste of these cookies and love to make it on all occasions, even without occasions.

Here, we bring to you a chocolate cookie recipe stuffed with cream cheese. If you are the one who loves melt-in-cheese in your mouth, this is the recipe to bring your taste to the table.

Take a look at the recipe.

How To Prepare Chocolate Cookies With Stuffed Cream Cheese How To Prepare Chocolate Cookies With Stuffed Cream Cheese Prep Time 2 Hours20 Mins Cook Time 12M Total Time 2 Hours32 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 6 (18 cookies) Ingredients 105 grams or a bit less than a cup of all purpose flour. One-fourth cup of cocoa powder. Two-third cup of cream cheese. One-fourth teaspoon of kosher salt. One-fourth cup of unsalted butter, melted. Half teaspoon of baking soda. A medium-sized egg. Two tablespoons of light corn syrup/honey/pancake syrup. One-third cup of chocolate chips, semisweat. One teaspoon of vanilla essence. One-fourth cup of low-calorie sugar. One-fourth cup of powdered sugar. Parchment paper sheet.

How to Prepare In a bowl, combine all purpose flour, baking soda, cocoa powder, chocolate chips and salt and mix well. In another small bowl, take an egg, corn syrup, vanilla essence and whisk well. Add sugar to the bowl of butter and beat it well until smooth. Add egg mixture and butter mixture to the bowl of all purpose and mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth mixture. Make sure the mixture is thick. Using a spoon, scoop out 18 equal-sized cookies on a parchment paper sheet and press them flat with your hands. As the mixture will be gluey, it is better to press them with wet hands. Allow them to be refrigerated for an hour in a baking tray. By the time, make a filling of cream cheese by mixing it with powdered sugar and a pinch of salt. Place it in the refrigerator with the cookie mixture. After one hour, take both of them out of the fridge. Take a cookie in hand and press it to form a flat surface. Pour two tablespoons of cream cheese mixture in the middle and roll them to form a ball. Press it again to give a cookie shape and transfer it to the baking tray. Do the same with all the cookies. Once done, freeze them for another hour. Preheat the oven at 350-degree-Fahrenheit. Bake the cookies for around 12 minutes. Cool for five minutes and serve.

Instructions While rolling the cookies after stuffing them with cream cheese, make sure the cheese does not fall. If they fall, you can continue rolling and they will disappear. Nutritional Information People - 1 (3 cookies)

Calories - 416

Fat - 22 g

Protein - 5 g

Carbohydrates - 49 g

Sunday, July 10, 2022, 8:30 [IST]