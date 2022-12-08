How To Prepare Banana Egg Pancake Recipe

1) Mash and squeeze the bananas in a large bowl, as the first step.

2) Whisk eggs into the banana paste.

3) Now to the batter you can add 1 tbsp of peanut butter to enhance the taste.

4) Otherwise, you can up the protein content in the batter by adding 1 tbsp protein powder.

5) If you want the batter to be aromatic and flavoursome, you could consider vanilla essence.

6) For a filling experience, you could add pumpkin puree.

7) There are flax seeds, coconut powder, nuts, dry fruits, spices like cinnamon, or just a few pieces of apple or pear, among others to make the recipe all the more slurp worthy.

8) Pour a ladleful on the pan on low to medium heat in oil or butter, whichever medium of cooking, you prefer.

9) ½ tsp coconut oil is best used for frying for a fully healthy version of banana pancake and it is a wise dietary option too.

10) Using a large spatula, flip the pancake after cooking for about 4 minutes each side.

11) For topping you could really get a little more resourceful. Honey, Maple syrup, Cherries, strawberries, Yogurt, Chia seeds, Sugar and lemon juice are all you need to give it a creative touch.