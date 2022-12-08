Just In
How To Prepare Banana Egg Pancake Recipe
This kid-friendly and bachelor's favourite dish contains just two ingredients, two eggs and a banana. Worlds simplest in terms of ingredients and method of preparation, this pancake recipe does not seem so much out of the ordinary but take a bite into it, and you will grab for more. It is the taste that makes it exotic and much above average.
Very few but healthy ingredients, quick and easy preparation, and an unusual combination of ingredients, are the winning features that make it stand out from the rest. Gluten-free and dairy-free the pancakes rely on eggs to allow the pancake to rise. The yolk also provides extra richness and flavour, due to its fat content. The egg has to be added in the right proportions otherwise, it will turn out to be either brittle or custard-like. They are fluffy and moist, but not mushy.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: breakfast/ dairy-free, gluten-free/eggetarian
Serves: 1
-
- Banana-1
- Egg-2
- Coconut oil (or Butter) for frying -½ tsp
-
1) Mash and squeeze the bananas in a large bowl, as the first step.
2) Whisk eggs into the banana paste.
3) Now to the batter you can add 1 tbsp of peanut butter to enhance the taste.
4) Otherwise, you can up the protein content in the batter by adding 1 tbsp protein powder.
5) If you want the batter to be aromatic and flavoursome, you could consider vanilla essence.
6) For a filling experience, you could add pumpkin puree.
7) There are flax seeds, coconut powder, nuts, dry fruits, spices like cinnamon, or just a few pieces of apple or pear, among others to make the recipe all the more slurp worthy.
8) Pour a ladleful on the pan on low to medium heat in oil or butter, whichever medium of cooking, you prefer.
9) ½ tsp coconut oil is best used for frying for a fully healthy version of banana pancake and it is a wise dietary option too.
10) Using a large spatula, flip the pancake after cooking for about 4 minutes each side.
11) For topping you could really get a little more resourceful. Honey, Maple syrup, Cherries, strawberries, Yogurt, Chia seeds, Sugar and lemon juice are all you need to give it a creative touch.
- People - 1
- Calories - 241kcal
- Fat - 10 g
- Protein - 12 g
- Carbohydrates - 28 g
- Cholesterol - 327 mg
- Sugar - 15 g
- Fiber - 3 g
