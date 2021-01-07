Just In
Jalebi Recipe: How To Make Jalebi At Your Home
If you are willing to taste some Indian sweets that would make you fall in love with India, then Jalebi is surely one of those Indian sweets that you should taste. For those who don't know what Jalebi is, it is a crispy spiral sweet dipped in sugar syrup to have a juicy sweetness.
No matter what the occasion is, Jalebi is undoubtedly one of the most-loved Indian sweets. The sweet is prepared using all-purpose flour, gram flour and sugar syrup. In order to prepare crispy Jalebi, the first thing that you need to do is prepare the batter and allow it to ferment overnight.
There are many more steps that you need to take in order to prepare tasty and crispy Jalebi.
Scroll down the article to read about the recipe.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Sweet
Serves: 12-14
-
For Making Jalebi
- 1 cup of all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons of corn flour
- ½ cup of water
- ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder
- ½ cup of curd
- ½ teaspoon of baking soda
- Oil for deep frying
For Preparing Sugar Syrup
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 pinch of saffron
- ½ cup water
- ¼ teaspoon cardamom powder
-
1. First of all, we need to prepare the batter for Jalebi and for this, we need to take a large bowl and add 1 cup of all-purpose flour and 2 tablespoons of corn flour.
2. Form a thick batter by adding ½ cup of water into the flours.
3. Now add ½ cup of curd along with baking soda and turmeric powder.
4. Mix everything well and in case you feel the need to add more water, add the same in little quantities.
5. Keep the batter aside and let it ferment overnight.
6. The next thing that you need to do is prepare sugar syrup right before you are about to fry Jalebi.
7. For this, in a vessel, add sugar along with water and boil on a medium flame until sugar dissolves completely.
8. You need to boil the syrup unless it has a 1 string consistency. That means when you take the syrup in a spoon and drop it, the syrup should fall slowly with a string.
9. Now take a little quantity of syrup in a spoon and let it cool.
10. Touch the syrup with your thumb and index finger to see if it forms two-three strings between the fingers when separated.
11. Pour lemon juice along with a pinch of saffron and ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder.
12. Turn off the flame and let the syrup set on its own.
13. Now let us make Jalebi and for this, take a plastic sauce bottle with a nozzle cap or a water bottle with a cap. If you are taking a water bottle then make a small hole in it to allow the batter flow through it.
14. The batter should be thick and smooth. You can check the consistency by dropping a little quantity of batter into the sauce bottle and dropping the batter in a spiral shape through the nozzle opening.
15. If you get flat and thin Jalebis then you have thin batter and if the Jalebis are thick then you have a thick batter.
16. To fix the batter you can add water or maida as per your need in little quantities.
17. Now heat oil in a Kadai and pour the batter into the sauce bottle or water bottle.
18. Drop the batter in a spiral shape into the hot oil and fry until golden brown.
19. Make sure you fry the Jalebi from both the sides on a medium flame.
20. Once the Jalebi is fried, drop it into the warm sugar syrup. In case the syrup cools down, you can heat it up slightly.
21. Let the Jalebi stay soaked up in the sugar syrup for some time.
22. After this, you can serve them along with some salty snacks or rabdi.
- People - 12-14
- kcal - 221 kcal
- Fat - 6 g
- Protein - 3 g
- Carbs - 39 g
- Sugar - 25 g