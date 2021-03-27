Holi 2021: Make Gujiyas On This Festival And Enjoy

Making the dough

1. First of all take four in a large bowl and add ghee into it.

2. Mix the flour well to make sure that the flour gets combined well.

3. Add water into the flour to knead into a firm dough.

4. Now cover the dough with a soft and damp cloth. You can also use a damp paper towel.

Preparing the filling

1. Now let us prepare the filling.

2. For this, take 1 tablespoon of ghee and heat it in a pan. Make sure to keep the heat on medium flame.

3. Now add chopped raisins, almonds and cashews in the ghee and fry for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add semolina into the pan and roast for 2-3 minutes.

5. Do not burn the ingredients.

6. After this, add grated coconut and roast for until it slightly fragrant.

7. Take it out and keep it aside.

8. Now add grated mawa to the same pan and roast for 5 minutes. You will see that the mawa changes its colour.

9. Now blend the mawa in a blender by adding 2 tablespoons of milk. The blended mawa will become extremely smooth.

10. Now transfer the mawa into a mixing bowl and then add the mixture of almonds, cashews and grated coconut.

11. Now add sugar and cardamom powder into the same bowl and mix everything well.

12. The filling is finally ready.

Make the Gujiya

1. Now divide the dough into small balls of equal size.

2. Keep the balls covered while you roll them one by one.

3. Roll the balls into a sphere of 4-5 cm diameter.

4. Now apply water on the sides of the rolled sphere.

5. Place a tablespoon of filling in between of the sphere.

6. Make sure you do not overfill the filling.

7. Now fold it into a semi-cricle.

8. Press the ends together and remove the excess dough.

9. If you want to knit the sides into a design then you can do the same.

10. Repeat the process unless you make all the gujiyas.

11. You can also make more gujiyas from the excess dough that you removed.

12. Meanwhile heat oil or ghee in kadahi. Once the oil/ghee gets hot, fry the gujiyas from both the sides.

13. Fry the gujiyas while keeping the flame medium.

14. Keep frying until the gujiyas turn slightly golden in colour.

15. Fry all gujiyas similarly.

16. Serve hot or store it in a air-tight container.