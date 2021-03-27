Just In
- 1 hr ago Daily Horoscope: 28 March 2021
-
- 11 hrs ago Nushrat Bharucha And Amruta Khanvilkar Look Red Carpet-Ready In Their Black Slit Gown, Who Slayed Better?
- 14 hrs ago Overdosing On Ginger Could Be Bad For People With These Medical Conditions
- 15 hrs ago Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Gorgeous Throwback Picture As She Misses Her Old Light Brown Hair Days
Don't Miss
- Movies 66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Thappad Win The Top Honours
- Sports Netherlands 2-0 Latvia: Berghuis and De Jong get Oranje off the mark
- News Assembly elections 2021: West Bengal records nearly 80 per cent turnout, Assam 77 per cent
- Technology What Is BSNL Bharat Air Fibre Services And How Is It Different From Other Internet Services
- Automobiles MG Motor's All-Electric Cyberster Sports Car Concept Teased: Unveiling On March 31, 2021
- Travel April 2021: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
- Education Best Programming Languages To Learn In 2021 For Getting A Job
- Finance Divestment Target Of Rs. 1.75 Trillion For FY22 Achievable: CEA
Holi 2021: Make Gujiyas On This Festival And Enjoy
Holi is not just a festival but also an emotion. People observe the festival by smearing colours and sharing delicacies with loved ones. This year Holi will be observed on 28 and 29 March 2021 with Holika Dahan being on 28 March while Rangapanchami on 29 March. Though playing colours is the major highlight of this festival, one cannot deny that having gujiyas is also a must-haves during this festival. For those who have no idea about gujiyas, it is a snack prepared using all-purpose flour and semolina, sugar and dry fruits filling.
This Holi enjoy the festival by making delicious gujiyas and sharing with your loved ones. In order to know how gujiyas are made, scroll down to read the recipe in this article.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 20
-
For Preparing The Dough
- 2 cups of all-purpose flour, also known as maida
- 4 tablespoons of melted ghee
- ½ cup of water for kneading the dough
For Preparing The Filling
- 1 cup of semolina
- 3 tablespoons chopped raisins
- 1 tablespoon of ghee
- 2½ tablespoons of finely chopped almond
- 2½ tablespoons of finely chopped cashews
- ½ cup of grated dried coconut
- 1½ cups of mawa or khoya (milk solids)
- 2 tablespoons of milk
- ½ cup fine sugar
- ½ teaspoon cardamom powder
- oil or ghee for frying
-
Making the dough
1. First of all take four in a large bowl and add ghee into it.
2. Mix the flour well to make sure that the flour gets combined well.
3. Add water into the flour to knead into a firm dough.
4. Now cover the dough with a soft and damp cloth. You can also use a damp paper towel.
Preparing the filling
1. Now let us prepare the filling.
2. For this, take 1 tablespoon of ghee and heat it in a pan. Make sure to keep the heat on medium flame.
3. Now add chopped raisins, almonds and cashews in the ghee and fry for 2-3 minutes.
4. Add semolina into the pan and roast for 2-3 minutes.
5. Do not burn the ingredients.
6. After this, add grated coconut and roast for until it slightly fragrant.
7. Take it out and keep it aside.
8. Now add grated mawa to the same pan and roast for 5 minutes. You will see that the mawa changes its colour.
9. Now blend the mawa in a blender by adding 2 tablespoons of milk. The blended mawa will become extremely smooth.
10. Now transfer the mawa into a mixing bowl and then add the mixture of almonds, cashews and grated coconut.
11. Now add sugar and cardamom powder into the same bowl and mix everything well.
12. The filling is finally ready.
Make the Gujiya
1. Now divide the dough into small balls of equal size.
2. Keep the balls covered while you roll them one by one.
3. Roll the balls into a sphere of 4-5 cm diameter.
4. Now apply water on the sides of the rolled sphere.
5. Place a tablespoon of filling in between of the sphere.
6. Make sure you do not overfill the filling.
7. Now fold it into a semi-cricle.
8. Press the ends together and remove the excess dough.
9. If you want to knit the sides into a design then you can do the same.
10. Repeat the process unless you make all the gujiyas.
11. You can also make more gujiyas from the excess dough that you removed.
12. Meanwhile heat oil or ghee in kadahi. Once the oil/ghee gets hot, fry the gujiyas from both the sides.
13. Fry the gujiyas while keeping the flame medium.
14. Keep frying until the gujiyas turn slightly golden in colour.
15. Fry all gujiyas similarly.
16. Serve hot or store it in a air-tight container.
- Mix the flour well to make sure that the flour gets combined well.
- Count - 20
- Calories - 197kcal
- Fat - 10 g
- Protein - 4g
- Carbohydrates - 22 g
- Sugar - 6g