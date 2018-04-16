Green Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special Healthy Smoothie Recipe| Detox Green Smoothie Recipe

Green Smoothie Recipe | Detox Green Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special | Boldsky

There is no doubt about the importance of fresh leafy vegetables in our diet-chart and we are constantly searching for new ways to add more greens to our daily food-list, without making it taste bland. Green vegetables not only give you ample amount of nutrients to lead a healthy and successful life, but they also detox your body and balance out the junk that we have been putting up all throughout the week. Our green smoothie recipe is one such detox remedy that will help you by lending you nutrients and cleanse your system from within.

We swear by this green smoothie recipe for a fresh start to a day for reasons more than one. The delicious taste of this smoothie being number one, to put it simply, green smoothie recipe has to be the tastiest of the lot that we have tried and loved.

So, what makes this smoothie so nourishing for our body? The addition of spinach and cucumber along with banana lends us a number of vital nutrients. Spinach is a great source of vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C and K, plus it has a high protein and fibre count. Cucumber helps us in hydrating our body and banana gives us calcium and a high content of dietary fibre.

To know how to make this delicious green smoothie recipe quickly, take a look at the recipe below or check out the video and tell us which smoothie recipe should we try next.

GREEN SMOOTHIE RECIPE | DETOX GREEN SMOOTHIE RECIPE | SUMMER SPECIAL HEALTHY SMOOTHIE RECIPE | GREEN SMOOTHIE STEP BY STEP | GREEN SMOOTHIE VIDEO Green Smoothie Recipe | Detox Green Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special Healthy Smoothie Recipe | Green Smoothie Step By Step | Green Smoothie Video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Smoothie Recipe Serves: 2 Ingredients Spinach - 10-15 strands Cucumber - 1 Banana - 1 Grapes - a few Honey - 3 tbsp Milk - ½ bowl How to Prepare 1. Cut the bananas and cucumber into small pieces. 2. Take a mixing jar and add bananas, cucumber, Spinach, grapes, milk and honey. 3. Blend it into a fine smoothie. 4. Serve with ice cubes on top. Instructions 1. Feel free to add more green vegetables or fruits if you like.

2. To make it extra healthy, try using fresh fruits instead of frozen fruits. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 glass

Calories - 89 cal

Fat - 1.0 g

Protein - 2.5 g

Carbohydrates - 17.3 g

Fibre - 4.6 g

