Green Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special Healthy Smoothie Recipe| Detox Green Smoothie Recipe

There is no doubt about the importance of fresh leafy vegetables in our diet-chart and we are constantly searching for new ways to add more greens to our daily food-list, without making it taste bland. Green vegetables not only give you ample amount of nutrients to lead a healthy and successful life, but they also detox your body and balance out the junk that we have been putting up all throughout the week. Our green smoothie recipe is one such detox remedy that will help you by lending you nutrients and cleanse your system from within.
We swear by this green smoothie recipe for a fresh start to a day for reasons more than one. The delicious taste of this smoothie being number one, to put it simply, green smoothie recipe has to be the tastiest of the lot that we have tried and loved.
So, what makes this smoothie so nourishing for our body? The addition of spinach and cucumber along with banana lends us a number of vital nutrients. Spinach is a great source of vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C and K, plus it has a high protein and fibre count. Cucumber helps us in hydrating our body and banana gives us calcium and a high content of dietary fibre.
To know how to make this delicious green smoothie recipe quickly, take a look at the recipe below or check out the video and tell us which smoothie recipe should we try next.
Recipe By: Kavya
Recipe Type: Smoothie Recipe
Serves: 2
-
Spinach - 10-15 strands
Cucumber - 1
Banana - 1
Grapes - a few
Honey - 3 tbsp
Milk - ½ bowl
-
1. Cut the bananas and cucumber into small pieces.
2. Take a mixing jar and add bananas, cucumber, Spinach, grapes, milk and honey.
3. Blend it into a fine smoothie.
4. Serve with ice cubes on top.
- 1. Feel free to add more green vegetables or fruits if you like.
- 2. To make it extra healthy, try using fresh fruits instead of frozen fruits.
- Serving Size - 1 glass
- Calories - 89 cal
- Fat - 1.0 g
- Protein - 2.5 g
- Carbohydrates - 17.3 g
- Fibre - 4.6 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE GREEN SMOOTHIE
1. Cut the bananas and cucumber into small pieces.
2. Take a mixing jar and add bananas, cucumber, Spinach, grapes, milk and honey.
3. Blend it into a fine smoothie.
4. Serve with ice cubes on top.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
Related Articles
- Sunshine Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special Recipe | Mixed Fruit Juice Recipe
- Carrot Apple Smoothie Recipe | Carrot Apple Glowing Juice Recipe | Summer Special Smoothie Recipe
- Dry Fruit Banana Smoothie Recipe |Dry Fruit Banana Juice Recipe| Weight-loss Summer Smoothie Recipe
- Top 10 Low-calorie Veg Recipes | Top Healthy Diet-Chart Recipes | Top Healthy Recipes
- Brown Rice Khichdi Recipe | Vegetable Brown Rice Khichdi Recipe
- Sundal Recipe | White Chana Sundal Recipe | Kondakadalai Sundal Recipe
- Weight Loss Recipe: Pineapple Cucumber Salad
- Healthy Aloo Poha Recipe For Breakfast
- Healthy Breakfast: Methi Paratha Recipe
- 12 Amazing Oats Recipes You Mustn't Miss!
- Healthy Sprouts Pulao Recipe With Video
- Summer Chicken & Vegetable Stew
- Paneer Corn Korma Recipe: Watch Video & Learn