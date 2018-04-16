Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Green Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special Healthy Smoothie Recipe| Detox Green Smoothie Recipe |

Posted By:
Green Smoothie Recipe | Detox Green Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special | Boldsky

There is no doubt about the importance of fresh leafy vegetables in our diet-chart and we are constantly searching for new ways to add more greens to our daily food-list, without making it taste bland. Green vegetables not only give you ample amount of nutrients to lead a healthy and successful life, but they also detox your body and balance out the junk that we have been putting up all throughout the week. Our green smoothie recipe is one such detox remedy that will help you by lending you nutrients and cleanse your system from within.

We swear by this green smoothie recipe for a fresh start to a day for reasons more than one. The delicious taste of this smoothie being number one, to put it simply, green smoothie recipe has to be the tastiest of the lot that we have tried and loved.

So, what makes this smoothie so nourishing for our body? The addition of spinach and cucumber along with banana lends us a number of vital nutrients. Spinach is a great source of vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C and K, plus it has a high protein and fibre count. Cucumber helps us in hydrating our body and banana gives us calcium and a high content of dietary fibre.

To know how to make this delicious green smoothie recipe quickly, take a look at the recipe below or check out the video and tell us which smoothie recipe should we try next.

Green smoothie recipe
GREEN SMOOTHIE RECIPE | DETOX GREEN SMOOTHIE RECIPE | SUMMER SPECIAL HEALTHY SMOOTHIE RECIPE | GREEN SMOOTHIE STEP BY STEP | GREEN SMOOTHIE VIDEO
Green Smoothie Recipe | Detox Green Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special Healthy Smoothie Recipe | Green Smoothie Step By Step | Green Smoothie Video
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5M
Total Time
10 Mins

Recipe By: Kavya

Recipe Type: Smoothie Recipe

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Spinach - 10-15 strands

    Cucumber - 1

    Banana - 1

    Grapes - a few

    Honey - 3 tbsp

    Milk - ½ bowl

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • 1. Cut the bananas and cucumber into small pieces.

    2. Take a mixing jar and add bananas, cucumber, Spinach, grapes, milk and honey.

    3. Blend it into a fine smoothie.

    4. Serve with ice cubes on top.

Instructions
  • 1. Feel free to add more green vegetables or fruits if you like.
  • 2. To make it extra healthy, try using fresh fruits instead of frozen fruits.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 glass
  • Calories - 89 cal
  • Fat - 1.0 g
  • Protein - 2.5 g
  • Carbohydrates - 17.3 g
  • Fibre - 4.6 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE GREEN SMOOTHIE

1. Cut the bananas and cucumber into small pieces.

Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe

2. Take a mixing jar and add bananas, cucumber, Spinach, grapes, milk and honey.

Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe

3. Blend it into a fine smoothie.

Green smoothie recipe

4. Serve with ice cubes on top.

Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe
Green smoothie recipe

Related Articles

[ 5 of 5 - 104 Users]
Story first published: Monday, April 16, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 16, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

X