Gopalkala is a traditional dish of Maharashtra, which is offered as a naivedyam to Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami day. The gopalkala is made from poha, curd, cucumber and a few spices added to it. People believe this to be God's favourite dish and hence it is a mandatory recipe to be prepared on Janmashtami.

Gopalkala as a dish has a cooling effect on the body, as it contains curd along with the poha, which is considered to be healthy and nutritious. On the Janmashtami day, people offer this dish to Lord Krishna and then partake it while fasting.

The gopalkala recipe is very easy and quick to prepare and it does not require too much of your effort. So, if you want to make gopalkala at home, then continue reading the step-by-step procedure along with images and watch the video.

Gopalkala Recipe | How To Make Gopalkala For Prasad | Prasad Recipes Gopalkala Recipe | How To Make Gopalkala For Prasad | Prasad Recipes Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Breakfast meal Serves: 1 bowl Ingredients Poha - 1 cup Water - to rinse the poha Low-fat milk - 8 tbsp Curd - 1 medium-sized bowl Powdered sugar - 1 tbsp Rock salt - 1 tsp Oil - 1 tsp Chana dal - 2 tbsp Green chilli (chopped) - 1 tsp Grated ginger - 1 tsp Cucumber (chopped) - ¼th cup How to Prepare 1. Add the poha to a sieve. 2. Gently, rinse it with water. 3. Transfer the washed poha in a bowl. 4. Add the low-fat milk in the bowl and let the poha soak for 5 minutes. 5. Meanwhile, add curd in a large bowl. 6. Add powdered sugar, rock salt and mix well. 7. Add oil to a heated pan. 8. Add the chana dal and sauté. 9. Add green chillies and grated ginger. 10. Sauté until the lentils turn brown. 11. Pour it on the curd. 12. Add the chopped cucumber and mix well. 13. Gently, add the soaked poha and mix well. 14. Transfer into a serving bowl. Instructions 1. Make sure not to use the thin poha, otherwise the dish can turn mushy

2. You can add lahya as well along with the poha. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 1023 cal

Protein - 135.6 g

Carbohydrates - 17.7 g

