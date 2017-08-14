Just In
Gopalkala Recipe | How To Make Gopalkala For Prasad
Gopalkala is a traditional dish of Maharashtra, which is offered as a naivedyam to Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami day. The gopalkala is made from poha, curd, cucumber and a few spices added to it. People believe this to be God's favourite dish and hence it is a mandatory recipe to be prepared on Janmashtami.
Gopalkala as a dish has a cooling effect on the body, as it contains curd along with the poha, which is considered to be healthy and nutritious. On the Janmashtami day, people offer this dish to Lord Krishna and then partake it while fasting.
The gopalkala recipe is very easy and quick to prepare and it does not require too much of your effort. So, if you want to make gopalkala at home, then continue reading the step-by-step procedure along with images and watch the video.
GOPALKALA RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Breakfast meal
Serves: 1 bowl
-
Poha - 1 cup
Water - to rinse the poha
Low-fat milk - 8 tbsp
Curd - 1 medium-sized bowl
Powdered sugar - 1 tbsp
Rock salt - 1 tsp
Oil - 1 tsp
Chana dal - 2 tbsp
Green chilli (chopped) - 1 tsp
Grated ginger - 1 tsp
Cucumber (chopped) - ¼th cup
-
1. Add the poha to a sieve.
2. Gently, rinse it with water.
3. Transfer the washed poha in a bowl.
4. Add the low-fat milk in the bowl and let the poha soak for 5 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, add curd in a large bowl.
6. Add powdered sugar, rock salt and mix well.
7. Add oil to a heated pan.
8. Add the chana dal and sauté.
9. Add green chillies and grated ginger.
10. Sauté until the lentils turn brown.
11. Pour it on the curd.
12. Add the chopped cucumber and mix well.
13. Gently, add the soaked poha and mix well.
14. Transfer into a serving bowl.
- 1. Make sure not to use the thin poha, otherwise the dish can turn mushy
- 2. You can add lahya as well along with the poha.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 1023 cal
- Protein - 135.6 g
- Carbohydrates - 17.7 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE GOPALKALA
