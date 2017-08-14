ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gopalkala Recipe | How To Make Gopalkala For Prasad

    Posted By:
    |

    Gopalkala is a traditional dish of Maharashtra, which is offered as a naivedyam to Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami day. The gopalkala is made from poha, curd, cucumber and a few spices added to it. People believe this to be God's favourite dish and hence it is a mandatory recipe to be prepared on Janmashtami.

    Gopalkala as a dish has a cooling effect on the body, as it contains curd along with the poha, which is considered to be healthy and nutritious. On the Janmashtami day, people offer this dish to Lord Krishna and then partake it while fasting.

    The gopalkala recipe is very easy and quick to prepare and it does not require too much of your effort. So, if you want to make gopalkala at home, then continue reading the step-by-step procedure along with images and watch the video.

    GOPALKALA RECIPE VIDEO

    Gopalkala Recipe | How To Make Gopalkala For Prasad | Prasad Recipes
    Gopalkala Recipe | How To Make Gopalkala For Prasad | Prasad Recipes
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    5M
    Total Time
    15 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Breakfast meal

    Serves: 1 bowl

    Ingredients

    • Poha - 1 cup

      Water - to rinse the poha

      Low-fat milk - 8 tbsp

      Curd - 1 medium-sized bowl

      Powdered sugar - 1 tbsp

      Rock salt - 1 tsp

      Oil - 1 tsp

      Chana dal - 2 tbsp

      Green chilli (chopped) - 1 tsp

      Grated ginger - 1 tsp

      Cucumber (chopped) - ¼th cup

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Add the poha to a sieve.

      2. Gently, rinse it with water.

      3. Transfer the washed poha in a bowl.

      4. Add the low-fat milk in the bowl and let the poha soak for 5 minutes.

      5. Meanwhile, add curd in a large bowl.

      6. Add powdered sugar, rock salt and mix well.

      7. Add oil to a heated pan.

      8. Add the chana dal and sauté.

      9. Add green chillies and grated ginger.

      10. Sauté until the lentils turn brown.

      11. Pour it on the curd.

      12. Add the chopped cucumber and mix well.

      13. Gently, add the soaked poha and mix well.

      14. Transfer into a serving bowl.

    Instructions
    • 1. Make sure not to use the thin poha, otherwise the dish can turn mushy
    • 2. You can add lahya as well along with the poha.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 1023 cal
    • Protein - 135.6 g
    • Carbohydrates - 17.7 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE GOPALKALA

    1. Add the poha to a sieve.

    2. Gently, rinse it with water.

    3. Transfer the washed poha in a bowl.

    4. Add the low-fat milk in the bowl and let the poha soak for 5 minutes.

    5. Meanwhile, add curd in a large bowl.

    6. Add powdered sugar, rock salt and mix well.

    7. Add oil to a heated pan.

    8. Add the chana dal and sauté.

    9. Add green chillies and grated ginger.

    10. Sauté until the lentils turn brown.

    11. Pour it on the curd.

    12. Add the chopped cucumber and mix well.

    13. Gently, add the soaked poha and mix well.

    14. Transfer into a serving bowl.

    More JANMASHTAMI RECIPES News

    [ 5 of 5 - 62 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close