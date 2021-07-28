Gobi 65 Recipe: Prepare It With Some Easy Tips Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Gobi 65 is a lip-smacking snacks that everyone will love to have. Crunchy, spicy and crispy, Gobi 65 is fried cauliflower snack that you can enjoy during this monsoon season. Prepared using cauliflower florets, gram flour, rice flour, spices and chilies, it is mouth-watering. This fried snack can be served as starters. The reason why the recipe is known as Gobi 65, is because it belongs to a '65' recipe series which originated in a Hyderabadi hotel in 1965.

People love to have Gobi 65, with tomato sauce and chilly sauce. However, you can have it with your favourite dip. Today we are here to share the recipe of Gobi 65. Read on to know more.

Gobi 65 Recipe Gobi 65 Recipe Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 3 Ingredients For Blanching 3 cups of small to medium cauliflower florets hot water for covering gobi florets For Red Paste 3-4 dry red chilies soaked in ¼ cup hot water 1½ teaspoons of chopped garlic 1½ teaspoons of chopped ginger water for blending Other Ingredients 5 tablespoons of gram flour 4 tablespoons of rice flour 2 tablespoons of corn starch ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder ½ teaspoon red chili powder ½ teaspoon garam masala powder ½ teaspoon coriander powder 1 teaspoon lemon juice water as needed for batter salt as required oil for deep frying For Tempering 2 tablespoons of oil ¼ teaspoon mustard seeds 1 finely chopped onion 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic 1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger 2 green chilies, slit 2-3 dry red chilies 4-5 curry leaves 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves salt as per taste sugar as per taste (optional)

How to Prepare Preparation First of all chop cauliflowers in small florets. Rinse the florets well and keep them in a bowl. Now add hot water in the bowl such that the florets are inside the hot water. Cover and blanch for 15 minutes. Take a small bowl and add ¼ hot water, and soak 3-4 dry red chilies into it for 10 minutes. In a blender jar, add 1½ tablespoons of both ginger and garlic cloves. Add the soaked red chilies. Make sure you drain the water before adding the red chilies. Add 2 tablespoons of water and grind the ingredients until you get a smooth paste. Keep the paste aside. Making Marination Now drain the florets from the hot water and keep them aside in a mixing bowl. Add the ginger, garlic and dry red chilies paste into it. Next add rice flour, gram flour, and corn starch to it. Next add red chili powder along with turmeric, coriander and garam masala powder. After this, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice into it. Add salt and then mix everything well. You can also add water to make sure that the batter coats the florets well without being runny. Cover the bowl and let the florets marinate for 20-25 minutes. Frying Marinated Cauliflower Next, heat some oil in a frying pan. Once the oil becomes hot, fry the florets in batches. Make sure the oil doesn't get hot. Turn and fry the florets from all the sides till they turn crispy and golden or slightly brown. Keep the fried florets on a kitchen towel. Making Tempering After you are done frying the florets, take 2 tablespoons of oil in a separate kadai. Add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Then, add 2-3 dry red chilies and fry until the chilies turn a bit darker. Add slit green chilies and saute. Add 5 curry leaves, finely chopped garlic, ginger and onions. Sauté the onions till they turn translucent. Add a pinch of salt and sugar. Mix everything well. Next, add the fried florets. Combine everything and turn off the heat. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 3

Calories - 331kcal

Fat - 18g

Protein - 7g

Carbohydrates - 37g

Fiber - 7g

