ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gobi 65 Recipe: Prepare It With Some Easy Tips

    Posted By:
    |

    Gobi 65 is a lip-smacking snacks that everyone will love to have. Crunchy, spicy and crispy, Gobi 65 is fried cauliflower snack that you can enjoy during this monsoon season. Prepared using cauliflower florets, gram flour, rice flour, spices and chilies, it is mouth-watering. This fried snack can be served as starters. The reason why the recipe is known as Gobi 65, is because it belongs to a '65' recipe series which originated in a Hyderabadi hotel in 1965.

    People love to have Gobi 65, with tomato sauce and chilly sauce. However, you can have it with your favourite dip. Today we are here to share the recipe of Gobi 65. Read on to know more.

    Gobi 65 Recipe
    Gobi 65 Recipe
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Snacks

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients

    • For Blanching

      • 3 cups of small to medium cauliflower florets
      • hot water for covering gobi florets

      For Red Paste

      • 3-4 dry red chilies soaked in ¼ cup hot water
      • 1½ teaspoons of chopped garlic
      • 1½ teaspoons of chopped ginger
      • water for blending

      Other Ingredients

      • 5 tablespoons of gram flour
      • 4 tablespoons of rice flour
      • 2 tablespoons of corn starch
      • ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
      • ½ teaspoon red chili powder
      • ½ teaspoon garam masala powder
      • ½ teaspoon coriander powder
      • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
      • water as needed for batter
      • salt as required
      • oil for deep frying

      For Tempering

      • 2 tablespoons of oil
      • ¼ teaspoon mustard seeds
      • 1 finely chopped onion
      • 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic
      • 1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger
      • 2 green chilies, slit
      • 2-3 dry red chilies
      • 4-5 curry leaves
      • 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves
      • salt as per taste
      • sugar as per taste (optional)
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • Preparation

      • First of all chop cauliflowers in small florets.
      • Rinse the florets well and keep them in a bowl.
      • Now add hot water in the bowl such that the florets are inside the hot water.
      • Cover and blanch for 15 minutes.
      • Take a small bowl and add ¼ hot water, and soak 3-4 dry red chilies into it for 10 minutes.
      • In a blender jar, add 1½ tablespoons of both ginger and garlic cloves. Add the soaked red chilies. Make sure you drain the water before adding the red chilies.
      • Add 2 tablespoons of water and grind the ingredients until you get a smooth paste.
      • Keep the paste aside.

      Making Marination

      • Now drain the florets from the hot water and keep them aside in a mixing bowl.
      • Add the ginger, garlic and dry red chilies paste into it.
      • Next add rice flour, gram flour, and corn starch to it.
      • Next add red chili powder along with turmeric, coriander and garam masala powder.
      • After this, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice into it.
      • Add salt and then mix everything well.
      • You can also add water to make sure that the batter coats the florets well without being runny.
      • Cover the bowl and let the florets marinate for 20-25 minutes.

      Frying Marinated Cauliflower

      • Next, heat some oil in a frying pan.
      • Once the oil becomes hot, fry the florets in batches.
      • Make sure the oil doesn't get hot.
      • Turn and fry the florets from all the sides till they turn crispy and golden or slightly brown.
      • Keep the fried florets on a kitchen towel.

      Making Tempering

      • After you are done frying the florets, take 2 tablespoons of oil in a separate kadai.
      • Add mustard seeds and let them crackle.
      • Then, add 2-3 dry red chilies and fry until the chilies turn a bit darker.
      • Add slit green chilies and saute.
      • Add 5 curry leaves, finely chopped garlic, ginger and onions.
      • Sauté the onions till they turn translucent.
      • Add a pinch of salt and sugar. Mix everything well.
      • Next, add the fried florets. Combine everything and turn off the heat.
      • Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
      • Serve hot.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 3
    • Calories - 331kcal
    • Fat - 18g
    • Protein - 7g
    • Carbohydrates - 37g
    • Fiber - 7g

    More SNACKS RECIPES News

    [ 4 of 5 - 46 Users]
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close