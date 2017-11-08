Gluten-free Chocolate Dessert Recipe: How To Prepare Gluten-free Chocolate Dessert

Almond base

1. First, we will take a deep bowl.

2. Put the cream, butter and icing sugar in the bowl.

3. Mix cream together along with butter and icing sugar.

4. Now, we need vanilla and almond essence.

5. Add both essence.

6. Fold them with almond flour.

7. Transfer the batter into selected mould and make its thin layers.

8. Pre heat the oven at 180 C/10 minutes.

9. Bake it well.

10. Take it out from the oven and let it cool for some time.

Chocolate cake gluten free

1. Here, we will use 2 whole eggs and 5 egg yolks.

2. Mix eggs with sugar.

3. Take out a deep bowl and put butter and chocolate in the bowl.

4. Melt butter with chocolate and mix them well.

5. Mix the egg mixture with butter.

6. Pour it in the pre-baked almond base.

7. Keep it in the baking tray and pour water in the tray.

8. Bake it in the pre-heated oven at 170 C/30-35 min.

9. Take it out and keep it in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

Bitter dark chocolate mousse

1. Take out a bowl and fill it with water.

2. Bloom gelatine in the water for 20 minutes.

3. Take another bowl and pour butter and chocolate in that bowl.

4. Melt butter with chocolate and mix well.

5. Boil water with sugar.

6. Then, add butter mixed into the sugar syrup.

7. Let it cool for some time and keep it aside for some time.

8. Add the gelatine into the chocolate mix.

9. Finally, fold it with whipped cream.

10. Keep it in the refrigerator for 4 hours to set it.

Chocolate soil mix

1. Heat the butter.

2. Add the milk powder and cook it till it turns light brown in colour.

3. Take it out from the heat.

4. Keep it aside for some time to cool.

5. Divide the mixture in to two parts.

6. In one, add orange rind and castor sugar.

7. In another, add chocolate powder and brown sugar.

Assembling

1. Place the piece of the flourless chocolate cake with some chocolate.

2. Garnish and scoop some bitter chocolate sprinkle and some chocolate soil. Add some mint leaves and pistachio paste or sauce.