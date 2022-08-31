Ganesh Chaturthi Special: How To Prepare Lip-Smacking Gulab Jamun From Kerala Bananas Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Gulab jamun is a famous dessert in both North and South India. A bowl of this deep-fried deliciousness soaked in sugar syrup is an essential part of every festival or celebration. These addictive Jamuns are often infused with authentic Indian flavours like khoya (milk solids), saffron and cardamom, to captivate the senses. When prepared, they become juicy and incredibly tender in the mouth. One can never grow sick of this timeless dessert.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Boldsky brings to you a special gulab jamun recipe prepared from Kerala bananas, also known as Nendran and Plantain bananas.

Nendran is different from regular bananas as the prior is bigger in size, pale yellow in colour and fleshy. The bananas are mainly used to prepare desserts when they are completely ripened, just before the stage of rotting. One can identify the ripeness of Nendran by the black spots on the skin. Also, they are sweet in flavour and packed with nutrients like potassium, protein, fibre and protein.

Here is the recipe for banana gulab jamun. Take a look.

How To Prepare Banana Gulab Jamun Prep Time 3 Hours10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 3 Hours30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 5 Ingredients Two Nendran bananas. Around two tablespoons of grated coconut. Around 450-500 g of sugar. A small glass of water. One gram of saffron. Two pinches of cardamom powder or 2-3 cardamom. A pinch of salt. Ghee for frying.

How to Prepare Start by preparing the sugar syrup. Take a thick-bottomed steel pan and pour in water. Add sugar and keep stirring until it is completely melted. While the sugar syrup is getting prepared, start by chopping bananas. Peel the bananas and cut them into 1-inch thick pieces. In another pan, pour ghee and fry until both sides are golden brown. By the time the bananas are fried, the sugar will be completely melted in the sugar syrup. Once melted, add saffron and cardamom powder and cook for two more minutes. Switch off the flame for the sugar syrup. Once the bananas are fried, take them out on a kitchen towel to absorb some oil. Pour the bananas into the syrup and allow them to soak for around 2-3 hours. Top them with a bit of grated coconut before serving.

Instructions Banana gulab jamun gets juicier the longer you leave it in sugar syrup. Nutritional Information Serves - 1

Calories - 315

Protein - 5 g

Fibre - 2 g

