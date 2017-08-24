Fried Mawa Modak Recipe: How To Make Fried Khoya Modak

1. Add mawa in a heated pan.

2. Stir continuously to avoid burning at the bottom.

3. Dry roast the mawa for 3-4 minutes on a low flame.

4. Once the mawa starts to collect in the centre, add coconut powder.

5. Add cardamom powder and mix well.

6. Turn the stove off and allow it to cool for 3-4 minutes.

7. Transfer it into a bowl.

8. Use the palm and rub it to make it into a granular consistency.

9. Add powdered sugar and mix well and keep it aside.

10. Add maida in a mixing bowl.

11. Add ghee.

12. Add water and knead it into a firm dough.

13. Divide them into equal portions and roll them into flat balls between the palms.

14. Grease the rolling pin with ghee.

15. Roll it into flat big pooris with the rolling pin.

16. Add a spoonful of the filling in the centre.

17. Close the open ends of the dough upwards and seal it properly.

18. Heat in a pan for frying.

19. Add the modak one after the other in the oil and fry them.

20. Flip them over and fry until they turn light brown.

21. Remove them from the stove and serve.