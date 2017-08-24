Just In
Fried Mawa Modak Recipe: How To Make Fried Khoya Modak
Fried mawa modak is a traditional North Indian way of preparing modak for Ganesh Chathurthi. The khoya modak is offered to Lord Ganesha as a naivedyum and then partaken and distributed to all.
The mawa filled modak as the name symbolizes is made of a sweet khoya filling and a crispy outer covering. The crunch of the maida shell compliments the soft and melting khoya making it utterly delicious.
Modak is believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet and if you are keen on preparing it at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure with images. Also, watch the video recipe on how to make fried khoya modak.
FRIED MAWA MODAK VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 6 pieces
-
Maida - 1 cup
Mawa (khoya) - 100 g
Coconut powder - ¾th cup
Powdered sugar - ¾th cup
Ghee - 2 tbsp + for greasing
Water - ¼th cup
Cardamom powder - ¼th tsp
Oil for frying
-
1. Add mawa in a heated pan.
2. Stir continuously to avoid burning at the bottom.
3. Dry roast the mawa for 3-4 minutes on a low flame.
4. Once the mawa starts to collect in the centre, add coconut powder.
5. Add cardamom powder and mix well.
6. Turn the stove off and allow it to cool for 3-4 minutes.
7. Transfer it into a bowl.
8. Use the palm and rub it to make it into a granular consistency.
9. Add powdered sugar and mix well and keep it aside.
10. Add maida in a mixing bowl.
11. Add ghee.
12. Add water and knead it into a firm dough.
13. Divide them into equal portions and roll them into flat balls between the palms.
14. Grease the rolling pin with ghee.
15. Roll it into flat big pooris with the rolling pin.
16. Add a spoonful of the filling in the centre.
17. Close the open ends of the dough upwards and seal it properly.
18. Heat in a pan for frying.
19. Add the modak one after the other in the oil and fry them.
20. Flip them over and fry until they turn light brown.
21. Remove them from the stove and serve.
- 1. The pooris have to be thin, otherwise the modak wouldn't be crispy.
- 2. If the modak splits on the top, then apply water on the ends to seal it together.
- Serving Size - 1 piece
- Calories - 270 cal
- Fat - 18.5 g
- Protein - 2.25 g
- Carbohydrates - 27 g
- Sugar - 17.8 g
