    Father’s Day Special Recipe: How To Prepare Low-Calorie Brownies For Diabetic Fathers

    Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This year, the day falls on 19 June. For someone who is looking to surprise their diabetic father in a unique way, this low-calorie brownie could make for the best sweet treat of the day.

    Low-calorie brownies are easy to make with just a few ingredients. The dessert will help satisfy chocolate cravings in a healthy way and will take care of your father's sugar level.

    Take a look at the recipe.

    How To Prepare Low-Calorie Brownies

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Dessert

    Serves: 6 (brownie pieces)

    Ingredients
      • One-fourth cup of all-purpose flour.
      • 3-4 tablespoons of cocoa powder (unsweetened).
      • Half cup of low-calorie sugar. It is best to use low-calorie sweeteners like stevia or coconut sugar.
      • A pinch of salt.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of vanilla extract.
      • A teaspoon of healthy vegetable oil like canola oil.
      • Around 50 g of pureed prunes or applesauce.
      • An egg, lightly beaten.
    How to Prepare
      • Preheat the oven at 350-degree-Celcius.
      • In a bowl, add flour, cocoa powder, salt, sugar, oil, vanilla extract and beaten eggs.
      • Mix them well.
      • Make sure there are no lumps in the batter.
      • Grease the baking pan.
      • Spread the batter evenly in the baking pan.
      • Bake for around 20-30 minutes.
      • You can use a toothpick to check if the cake is well cooked or not. Simply, insert the toothpick into the cake. If it comes out clean, the cake batter is done.
      • Allow the cake to cool for some time and serve.
    Instructions
    • After spreading the batter in the baking pan, you can top it with a few healthy dried fruits like dates, prunes, apricots, walnuts or raisins.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 1
    • Calories - 129
    • Protein - 2.2 g
    • Carbohydartes - 23.9 g
    • Fiber - 1.3 g

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 9:45 [IST]
    Desktop Bottom Promotion