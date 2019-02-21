Falahari Bhel: How To Make Falahari Bhel

ENGLISH

    Falahari Bhel

    Falahari Bhel is a North Indian snack prepared and eaten during the fast. It is different from the normal bhel which is made up of puffed rice. As we cannot consume rice during fast, falahari bhel is a delicious and nutritious option. It is made with fox nuts, peanuts, boiled potatoes, green chillies and spices. It is consumed during fast to give energy to the body and keep the stomach full for a long time. It is a snack that can be made by adding ingredients of your liking.

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Snack

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients

    • Fox nuts/makhana - 4 cups

      Peanuts - 1 cup

      Rock salt - to taste

      Ghee - 1 tbsp

      Coriander leaves - ½ cup

      Green chillies - 1 tsp

      Lemon juice - 3 tsp

      Boiled potatoes - 1 cup

    How to Prepare

    Instructions
    • Raw tomatoes and cucumber can be added if required.
    Nutritional Information
    • 4 cups - 128 g
    • Calories - 496 cal
    • fat - 14.7g
    • protein - 10.5g
    • Carb - 81.7g
    • fiber - 16.1g

    1. Take a pan and heat ghee in it.

    2. Take the fox nuts and roast them in the ghee.

    3. Roast them till they become slightly brown.

    4. Transfer the roasted fox nuts into a bowl. In the same pan, roast the peanuts till they become slightly brown.

    5. Transfer the peanuts in the same bowl.

    6. Add the boiled potatoes, rock salt to taste, green chillies, lemon juice, coriander leaves and mix it all together.

    8. Mix well and serve immediately.

