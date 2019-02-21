Falahari Bhel: How To Make Falahari Bhel Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Falahari Bhel | Falahari Bhel Recipe | Boldsky

Falahari Bhel is a North Indian snack prepared and eaten during the fast. It is different from the normal bhel which is made up of puffed rice. As we cannot consume rice during fast, falahari bhel is a delicious and nutritious option. It is made with fox nuts, peanuts, boiled potatoes, green chillies and spices. It is consumed during fast to give energy to the body and keep the stomach full for a long time. It is a snack that can be made by adding ingredients of your liking.

FALAHARI BHEL RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE FALAHARI BHEL| SNACKS FOR FAST| FALAHARI BHEL RECIPE falahari bhel recipe| how to make falahari bhel | snacks for fast | falahari bhel recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 3 Ingredients Fox nuts/makhana - 4 cups Peanuts - 1 cup Rock salt - to taste Ghee - 1 tbsp Coriander leaves - ½ cup Green chillies - 1 tsp Lemon juice - 3 tsp Boiled potatoes - 1 cup How to Prepare 1. Take a pan and heat ghee in it

2. Take the fox nuts and roast them in the ghee:, 3. Roast them till they become slightly brown

4. Transfer the roasted fox nuts into a bowl

5. In the same pan, roast the peanuts till they become slightly brown

6. Transfer the peanuts in the same bowl

7. Add the boiled potatoes, rock salt to taste, green chillies, lemon juice, coriander leaves and mix it all together

8. Mix well and serve immediately. Instructions Raw tomatoes and cucumber can be added if required. Nutritional Information 4 cups - 128 g

Calories - 496 cal

fat - 14.7g

protein - 10.5g

Carb - 81.7g

fiber - 16.1g

How To PrepareFalahari Bhel

1. Take a pan and heat ghee in it.

2. Take the fox nuts and roast them in the ghee.

3. Roast them till they become slightly brown.

4. Transfer the roasted fox nuts into a bowl. In the same pan, roast the peanuts till they become slightly brown.

5. Transfer the peanuts in the same bowl.

6. Add the boiled potatoes, rock salt to taste, green chillies, lemon juice, coriander leaves and mix it all together.

8. Mix well and serve immediately.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications