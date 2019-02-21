TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Falahari Bhel: How To Make Falahari Bhel
Falahari Bhel is a North Indian snack prepared and eaten during the fast. It is different from the normal bhel which is made up of puffed rice. As we cannot consume rice during fast, falahari bhel is a delicious and nutritious option. It is made with fox nuts, peanuts, boiled potatoes, green chillies and spices. It is consumed during fast to give energy to the body and keep the stomach full for a long time. It is a snack that can be made by adding ingredients of your liking.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Snack
Serves: 3
-
Fox nuts/makhana - 4 cups
Peanuts - 1 cup
Rock salt - to taste
Ghee - 1 tbsp
Coriander leaves - ½ cup
Green chillies - 1 tsp
Lemon juice - 3 tsp
Boiled potatoes - 1 cup
-
- Raw tomatoes and cucumber can be added if required.
- 4 cups - 128 g
- Calories - 496 cal
- fat - 14.7g
- protein - 10.5g
- Carb - 81.7g
- fiber - 16.1g
How To PrepareFalahari Bhel
1. Take a pan and heat ghee in it.
2. Take the fox nuts and roast them in the ghee.
3. Roast them till they become slightly brown.
4. Transfer the roasted fox nuts into a bowl. In the same pan, roast the peanuts till they become slightly brown.
5. Transfer the peanuts in the same bowl.
6. Add the boiled potatoes, rock salt to taste, green chillies, lemon juice, coriander leaves and mix it all together.
8. Mix well and serve immediately.