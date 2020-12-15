ENGLISH

    Egg Salad Sandwich: How To Prepare This At Your Home

    We understand that waking up every morning and figuring out what to prepare for breakfast can at times be a monotonous work. At times you may run out of ideas. To help you with this, we are here with a healthy and delicious breakfast recipe. Today we are going to share the recipe of egg salad sandwich.

    This is an easy-to-make recipe that will definitely make you enjoy your breakfast and feel energised throughout the day. This is prepared using bread, eggs, onions, lettuce and some basic spices found in every kitchen. Scroll down the article to read more.

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Snack

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients
      • 6 large eggs
      • 2 small handfuls of lettuce
      • 2 tablespoons of yogurt or mayonnaise
      • 2 cloves of garlic
      • 8 slices of whole grain bread
      • 1 stalk celery, washed and chopped
      • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
      • ½ cup minced yellow onion
      • Salt to taste
      • 1 teaspoon pepper
      • 1 teaspoon of lemon juice
    How to Prepare
      • First things first, boil the eggs for 10-12 minutes.
      • Meanwhile, slice the bread and mix onions, along with the spices and yogurt or mayonnaise.
      • Once the eggs are boiled, peel and mash them using a fork. You don't have to mash them completely to form a thick paste.
      • Add garlic along with stalk celery and mustards.
      • Now take the bread slice, rub some butter and then add some lettuce.
      • Place some egg salad mixture and finish the sandwich another slice of bread.
      • Serve with mayo and sauce.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 4
    • kcal - 344 kcal
    • Fat - 31.9 g
    • Protein - 13 g
    • Carbs - 2.3 g

    Things To Keep In Mind

    • You can use sourdough bread as well.
    • You can also add chilies and spring onions.
    • In case, you want, you can add more onions.

