Egg Salad Sandwich: How To Prepare This At Your Home Recipes

We understand that waking up every morning and figuring out what to prepare for breakfast can at times be a monotonous work. At times you may run out of ideas. To help you with this, we are here with a healthy and delicious breakfast recipe. Today we are going to share the recipe of egg salad sandwich.

This is an easy-to-make recipe that will definitely make you enjoy your breakfast and feel energised throughout the day. This is prepared using bread, eggs, onions, lettuce and some basic spices found in every kitchen. Scroll down the article to read more.

Egg Salad Sandwich: How To Prepare This At Your Home Egg Salad Sandwich: How To Prepare This At Your Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 4 Ingredients 6 large eggs 2 small handfuls of lettuce 2 tablespoons of yogurt or mayonnaise 2 cloves of garlic 8 slices of whole grain bread 1 stalk celery, washed and chopped 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard ½ cup minced yellow onion Salt to taste 1 teaspoon pepper 1 teaspoon of lemon juice

How to Prepare First things first, boil the eggs for 10-12 minutes. Meanwhile, slice the bread and mix onions, along with the spices and yogurt or mayonnaise. Once the eggs are boiled, peel and mash them using a fork. You don't have to mash them completely to form a thick paste. Add garlic along with stalk celery and mustards. Now take the bread slice, rub some butter and then add some lettuce. Place some egg salad mixture and finish the sandwich another slice of bread. Serve with mayo and sauce.

Nutritional Information People - 4

kcal - 344 kcal

Fat - 31.9 g

Protein - 13 g

Carbs - 2.3 g

Things To Keep In Mind

You can use sourdough bread as well.

You can also add chilies and spring onions.

In case, you want, you can add more onions.

