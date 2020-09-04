Try This Easy Egg Noodles/ Chow Mein Recipe Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Many of us are fond of noodles and are always ready to try different varieties of it. One such variety is Egg Noodles or Egg Chow Mein. People who eat eggs often love to have egg chow mein on many occasions. So, if you are also craving to have delicious chow mein, then here's the egg chow mein recipe for you. It's quite easy to prepare and is also healthier than any other fast food.

Method

Egg Noodles Recipe | Egg Chow Mein Recipe Egg Noodles Recipe | Egg Chow Mein Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Fast Food Serves: 4 Peoples Ingredients 3 cakes of Noodles 2-3 Eggs 4 cups of water 3-4 cloves of garlic (grated) 1 cup of finely chopped cabbage 1 finely chopped green chili 1 finely chopped onion ½ cup capsicum 1 spring onion 1 carrot ½ teaspoon vinegar 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1 tablespoon chili sauce 1 tablespoon tomato ketchup Pepper powder as per your need Salt according to taste 2 ½ tablespoon olive oil

How to Prepare 1. Boiling Noodles 2. Frying eggs 3. Making Egg Chow Mein Instructions Always cook and scramble the eggs on medium flame. Nutritional Information Peoples - 4

Calories - 443kcal

Fat - 15g

Protein - 6g

Carbs - 25.1g

Fiber - 0.2g

Boiling Chow Mein In a deep vessel, add 4 cups of water and let the water heat on medium-high flame.

Once the water gets hot, add 3 cakes of noodles and let it boil on medium flame.

Also, add ½ tablespoon of olive oil into it. This will ensure that the noodles don't get sticky.

This will take around 5-10 minutes.

Once boiled, strain the noodles and wash it off with normal running water. You can also use cold water.

Keep the noodles aside. Frying Eggs Break the eggs in a bowl, beat well and mix salt and pepper powder to it.

Heat a pan and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Add the beaten eggs to the heated pan and scramble it well.

Cook the egg nicely on medium flame. Once the egg is properly cooked and scrambled, place it on a plate and keep it aside. Making Egg Chow Mein Now in a Kadai or in the same pan, add one tablespoon of olive oil and heat it for 1-2 minutes on medium flame. Add grated garlic, finely chopped onions and chilies. Saute them for 2-3 minutes.

Now add chopped cabbage, capsicum and carrots and saute them until they become soft. This will take 2-3 minutes.

Add 1 tablespoon each of soy sauce, chili sauce and tomato ketchup.

Mix well and now add ½ tablespoon vinegar.

After this, add boiled noodles and mix the entire content.

Let it cook for 3 minutes on medium flame and then add scrambled eggs into it.

Stir the content well without breaking the noodles.

Turn off the flame and serve hot egg chow mein by garnishing it with coriander leaves and spring onions. Things To Keep In Mind Always cook and scramble the eggs on medium flame.

You can also use purple cabbage and other vegetables of your choice.

If you eat less spicy, then you can skip adding chili in the beginning.

