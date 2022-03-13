Easy To Make Summer Coolers: How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail

ENGLISH
    There's nothing better than a glass of frozen cocktail during summer. Summers are the best time to enjoy the flavours of the summer fruits in the form of drinks, coolers or frozen cocktails to beat the heat in no time.

    Frozen peach cocktail could be one of the best ways to enjoy the juiciness and floral-like sweetness of the fruit and make your summertime way more fun and soothing.

    According to studies, peach, a stone fruit, is rich in vitamin A and C and may help promote good heart health, lower inflammation, improve digestion and boost the immune system. The fruit is also good for the eyes and skin.

    Here is a simple frozen peach cocktail recipe.

    How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    5M
    Total Time
    15 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Drinks

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • One and a half cups of peaches, peeled and diced. The fruit should be preferably frozen.
      • Half cup of ice. Add fewer amounts of ice if peaches are frozen.
      • A tablespoon of lime juice.
      • One and a half tablespoons of honey or liquid stevia or any natural sugars.
    How to Prepare
      • In a blender, add peaches, lime juice, honey and ice.
      • Blend until smooth or until the ice is crushed.
      • Serve immediately.
      • You may decorate the glass with peach or lemon slices.
    Instructions
    • You can add around one-fourth cup of tequila to make it a cocktail drink.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • Calories - 172 Kcal
    • Potassium - 274 mg
    • Carbohydrates - 26 g
    • Fiber - 2g

    Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
