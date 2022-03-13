Easy To Make Summer Coolers: How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

There's nothing better than a glass of frozen cocktail during summer. Summers are the best time to enjoy the flavours of the summer fruits in the form of drinks, coolers or frozen cocktails to beat the heat in no time.

Frozen peach cocktail could be one of the best ways to enjoy the juiciness and floral-like sweetness of the fruit and make your summertime way more fun and soothing.

According to studies, peach, a stone fruit, is rich in vitamin A and C and may help promote good heart health, lower inflammation, improve digestion and boost the immune system. The fruit is also good for the eyes and skin.

Here is a simple frozen peach cocktail recipe.

How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail

Easy To Make Summer Coolers: How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail Easy To Make Summer Coolers: How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Drinks Serves: 2 Ingredients One and a half cups of peaches, peeled and diced. The fruit should be preferably frozen. Half cup of ice. Add fewer amounts of ice if peaches are frozen. A tablespoon of lime juice. One and a half tablespoons of honey or liquid stevia or any natural sugars.

How to Prepare In a blender, add peaches, lime juice, honey and ice. Blend until smooth or until the ice is crushed. Serve immediately. You may decorate the glass with peach or lemon slices.

Instructions You can add around one-fourth cup of tequila to make it a cocktail drink. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 172 Kcal

Potassium - 274 mg

Carbohydrates - 26 g

Fiber - 2g

