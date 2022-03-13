Just In
- 3 hrs ago Holi 2022: Check Out Your Lucky and Unlucky Colour Based On Your Zodiac Signs
- 4 hrs ago 1.64 Crore People In Maharashtra Yet To Take 2nd Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccines: Health Dept
- 5 hrs ago India Records Lowest Single-Day Rise In Covid Cases Since May 12, 2020
- 6 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 13 March To 19 March 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Movies Farah Khan Has An Epic Response To Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s ‘Khatra Khatra’ Challenge For Jacqueline Fernandez
- Finance How To Transfer SSY Account From One Bank To Another Bank?
- Sports Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, German Open 2022 Final: Timing and Live Streaming Information
- News Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal visit Golden Temple ahead of mega roadshow
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N Line Mildly Updated: Comes With New Colour Options
- Technology Best Airtel, Jio, BSNL Broadband Plans For OTT Users
- Education CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Here’s How To Check Class 10 Scorecard
- Travel Best Hill Stations In India You Must Visit in Summer
Easy To Make Summer Coolers: How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail
There's nothing better than a glass of frozen cocktail during summer. Summers are the best time to enjoy the flavours of the summer fruits in the form of drinks, coolers or frozen cocktails to beat the heat in no time.
Frozen peach cocktail could be one of the best ways to enjoy the juiciness and floral-like sweetness of the fruit and make your summertime way more fun and soothing.
According to studies, peach, a stone fruit, is rich in vitamin A and C and may help promote good heart health, lower inflammation, improve digestion and boost the immune system. The fruit is also good for the eyes and skin.
Here is a simple frozen peach cocktail recipe.
How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Drinks
Serves: 2
-
- One and a half cups of peaches, peeled and diced. The fruit should be preferably frozen.
- Half cup of ice. Add fewer amounts of ice if peaches are frozen.
- A tablespoon of lime juice.
- One and a half tablespoons of honey or liquid stevia or any natural sugars.
-
- In a blender, add peaches, lime juice, honey and ice.
- Blend until smooth or until the ice is crushed.
- Serve immediately.
- You may decorate the glass with peach or lemon slices.
- You can add around one-fourth cup of tequila to make it a cocktail drink.
- People - 2
- Calories - 172 Kcal
- Potassium - 274 mg
- Carbohydrates - 26 g
- Fiber - 2g
- ‘When You Got It, You Flaunt It’, Proves Shweta Tiwari As She Slays It In A Classy Silver Wrap Dress
- 10 Fascinating Health Benefits Of Apricot, Nutrition And Recipes
- Get Glowing Skin With These Peach Face Packs
- 7 Powerful Foods That Reduce BP
- How To Make Refreshing Summer Tea?
- Summer Drinks And Coolers: How To Prepare Pineapple Lemonade With Just 3 Ingredients
- Top 10 Popular Fashion Trends That Are Cool For The Summer
- Top 10 Trendy Sunglasses For Summer - Which One Will You Pick?
- 10 Type Of Hats Suitable For Summer And How To Style Them
- How To Deal With Beauty Problems In Winter
- Summer Fashion Alert! Mouni Roy Rocks Printed Backless Dress And Jumpsuit; Which One Would You Like To Steal?
- Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Other Divas Exude Comfy Vibes In Their Monsoon-Perfect White Breezy Dresses
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.