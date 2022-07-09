For Quick Alerts
Easy To Make And Delicious Focaccia Bread Recipe
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
Focaccia is a flat Italian bread that is baked in the oven and resembles pizza in both appearance and texture (crusty outside and chewy inside), which is why it is termed pizza bianca in some regions. Focaccia comes in round, square or rectangle shapes and can be eaten as a sandwich bread or side dish for pasta.
The flat-bread is made with ingredients like olive oil, all-purpose flour, rosemary leaves and other Ilalian seasonings that give out a heavenly aroma when prepared.
Here is a delicious focaccia bread recipe that you can try at home. Take a look.
Easy To Make And Delicious Focaccia Bread Recipe
Easy To Make And Delicious Focaccia Bread Recipe
Prep Time
2 Hours50 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
3 Hours10 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Side Course
Serves: 4
Ingredients
-
- One and a half cups of all purpose flour, plus a tablespoon of all purpose flour, divided.
- One and a half tablespoons of olive oil, plus a tablespoon of olive oil, divided.
- A bit less than one and a half teaspoons of active dry yeast.
- A tablespoon of Italian herb seasoning. It is a mix of herbs like oregano, thyme, basil, rosemary and parsley.
- A half teaspoon of dried rosemary leaves separately.
- A teaspoon of salt.
- Half teaspoon of black pepper, crushed.
- One-tenth cup of lukewarm water.
- Four-tenth cup of warm water.
- Half tablespoon of sugar.
How to Prepare
-
- In a small bowl, take lukewarm water and combine dry yeast and sugar.
- Mix well and let them rest for around 10 minutes.
- You will see the foaming. If you do not notice it, it is suggested you discard the yeast and start the process again.
- In another bowl, combine all purpose flour, Italian herbs, one and a half tablespoons of olive oil, salt and foamed yeast.
- Using warm water, prepare a smooth dough from the mixture.
- With a remaining tablespoon of olive oil, grease the upper layer of the dough.
- Cover it with a wet kitchen towel and let it rest for around two hours.
- After two hours, you will see the dough has doubled in size and is fluffy.
- Take it out of the bowl, sprinkle the remaining all purpose flour and knead it again.
- Grease the baking tray and put the dough, making sure it is stretched equally from all sides to fit the entire tray.
- Cover it again with a kitchen cloth and wait for 30-40 minutes.
- The focaccia is now ready to bake.
- Preheat the oven at 400-degree-Fahrenheit.
- Take a spatula and make dimples in the dough.
- Sprinkle dried rosemary, crushed black pepper and salt.
- Spread a bit of olive oil.
- Bake focaccia for around 20 minutes or until it is light brown.
- Allow it to cool for around five minutes.
- Cut into slices and serve warm.
Instructions
- Before baking, you can also add your favourite veggies like bell peppers, onions and olives.
Nutritional Information
- People - 1
- Calories - 276 kcal
- Protein - 7 g
- Carbohydrates - 41 g
- Fiber - 3 g
Comments
Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 17:30 [IST]
