Easy And Tasty Ginger Almond Cookies Recipe

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Take a large bowl to mix the ingredients- flour, almonds, cloves, ground ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and white pepper. To combine them whisk thoroughly.

3. In a separate bowl, take white and brown sugars, butter, almond extract, and using a mixer, blend them till you get a light and smooth batter.

4. In this mixture, add an egg and beat it till everything looks combined. Once done, add the molasses, ginger (grated fresh, diced and crystallized ginger) to the mix.

5. Add flour to the mix slowly and keep blending it till the whole mix comes together.

6. Keep the dough in refrigerator and chill for 1 hour.

7. In a bowl (preferably shallow), add a cup of sugar and use a cookie scoop to get the equal size cookie dough out in mounds.

8. When you get your desired proportion, roll into balls and coat them in sugar. Place the dough (medium sized) on the baking sheet with a gap of about 3 inches.

9. Take the sliced almonds and press it on the top of each dough with your finger or a measuring cup to slightly flatten it.

10. On the middle rack, place the baking sheet and bake it for 14 minutes.

11. Once done, immediately remove it from oven and allow it to cool it for 6-7 minutes. Serve with milk, tea or coffee.