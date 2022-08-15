Don’t Break Your Fitness Regimen This Independence Day: Try This Healthy Tricolour Sandwich Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Independence Day is observed as a national festival in India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all around the nation as a national holiday. Sweets and delicacies keep the patriotic spirits high and people enjoy the day in a flavourful way with their close ones.

Image Source: Freepik

For fitness freaks, the day may get tough due to the wide availability of awesome Desi foods around, making them irresistible in some ways. Well, we have a solution.

Boldsky brings to you an appetising Tricolour sandwich recipe, which is healthy and nutritious and helps you enjoy the day without compromising your fitness regimen. It is easy to make, requires no cook time, is satisfying and packed with high energy.

Why wait then? Take a look at the recipe and must try it at home.

How To Prepare Tricolour Sandwich

How To Prepare Tricolour Sandwich Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 0M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 4 Ingredients 12 bread slices, preferably brown bread. A cup of paneer, grated. Around 4-5 tablespoons of mint chutney. Two medium-sized carrots, grated. Around 4-5 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Butter for spreading. Salt to taste. Tomato sauce.

How to Prepare Take bread pieces and spread the butter. To prepare a green mixture, take a bowl of paneer, add mint chutney and salt and mix well. To prepare an orange mixture, take a bowl, add grated carrots, mayonnaise and salt and mix well. Take a wooden cheese board or any wooden tray and place the bread slices. Spread the green mixture evenly on four bread slices. Now take another four bread slices and place them over the green mixture, making sure that the buttered portion is facing down. Spread orange mixture evenly over their top and again, place the remaining four bread slices over the top with the buttered portion down. Decorate the upper portion of the sandwich with tomato sauce. Cut each of them into two equal halves, diagonally. Serve.

Instructions To prepare mint chutney, all you have to do is combine around a cup of mint leaves with half a cup of coriander leaves, a tbsp of lemon juice, green chillies, a tbsp of sugar and salt to taste, and blend them all together to form a smooth chutney. Also, for a better taste, you can use garlic and herbs flavoured butter. Nutritional Information Serving - 1

Calories - 262 cal

Protein - 9.1 g

Carbohydrates - 25.8 g

Fibre - 1.6 g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

[ 4.5 of 5 - 95 Users]

Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 4:00 [IST]