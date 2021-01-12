ENGLISH

    Makar Sankranti 2021: How To Prepare Khichdi On This Festival

    Posted By:
    |

    Out of all the Indian dishes, Khichdi is one of the simplest and most-common foods consumed by people. No matter if you are running late or are feeling unwell, Khichdi can always be your saviour. This is because it is one of the healthiest Indian dishes and requires considerably less time to prepare than any other food item. Prepared using rice, daal and some green peas, it is one of the main dishes prepared during the Makar Sankranti festival in India. This year the festival will be observed on 14 January 2021.

    People in India have this notion of eating Khichdi once in a day on Makar Sankranti. It is more like a ritual to have Khichdi on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. In order to help you with the same, today we are here to tell you how to prepare Khichdi. In order to know more, scroll down the article.

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Main course

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients
      • 2 cups of rice
      • 1 cup of daal
      • 1 cup of peas
      • 2 tablespoons of ghee
      • 1 teaspoons of jeera
      • 2 teaspoons of chopped chili
      • ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder
      • 1 pinch of Hing
      • 1 inch of ginger
      • 1 tablespoon of chopped coriander
    How to Prepare
      • First of all, soak the rice and urad dal together for at least half an hour.
      • In a pressure cooker, add 1 tablespoon of ghee while keeping the gas flame on medium.
      • Once the ghee is hot and melted, add hing along with 1 teaspoon of jeera.
      • Let the jeera splutter for a while. Now, add chopped ginger and chilies.
      • In case you wish you can add the coarse paste of ginger and chilies.
      • Now add 1 cup of peas and cook for 2 minutes on medium flame.
      • After this, add turmeric powder into the pressure cooker.
      • Now add the soaked rice and dal along with salt. Mix everything well and add 3½ cups of water to cook rice and dal.
      • Now close the lid of the pressure cooker and cook on medium flame until 1 whistle comes out.
      • Turn the flame low and cook for another 2-3 minutes.
      • Turn off the flame and let the pressure cooker release gas on its own.
      • Open the lid and check if the rice and daal have turned soft.
      • Serve hot along with fried potato chips.
    Instructions
    • Khichdi is one of the simplest and most-common foods consumed by people. No matter if you are running late or are feeling unwell, Khichdi can always be your saviour.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 3
    • kcal - 167 kcal
    • Fat - 4.2 g
    • Protein - 12.4 g
    • Carbs - 58.1 g
    • Fiber - 6 g

    Close