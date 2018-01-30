Dahi Bhindi: How To Make Okra Yogurt Gravy Recipe

Dahi bhindi Recipe | How to prepare Dahi bhindi | low calorie recipes | Boldsky

Bhindi, or okra, or lady's finger, is rich in iron content and is mostly loved by the Indian folks. Due to its ease of preparation, one could relish this veggie to their heart's content and also not worry much about the calories bit. This dahi bhindi recipe is an ideal dish for those looking at losing weight, since it is quite low in calories.

Curd or yogurt, added to this recipe, makes this a wholesome dish to be served with either rice or rotis. This creamy gravy no doubt is delicious and a quick one at making. If you are craving for some stomach-filling low-calorie, spicy recipe, this dahi bhindi recipe is exactly what we would suggest.

So, have a look at the video of the dahi bhindi recipe and also take a look at the step-by-step procedure on how to prepare dahi bhindi, along with the images.

DAHI BHINDI RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE DAHI BHINDI | HOW TO MAKE DAHI BHINDI | LOW CALORIE RECIPES | DAHI BHINDI STEP BY STEP | DAHI BHINDI VIDEO Dahi Bhindi Recipe | How To Prepare Dahi Bhindi | How To Make Dahi Bhindi | Low Calorie Recipes | Dahi Bhindi Step By Step | Dahi Bhindi Video Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 2 Ingredients Bhindi (okra/lady's finger; tender) - 2 cups (chopped) Salt - 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder - 1 tsp Yogurt - 1 cup Coriander Powder - 2 tbsp Bengal Gram Flour - 1 tsp Fennel Seeds - 1 tsp Oil - 1 tsp Chopped Coriander Leaves - for garnish Jeera - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Take a pan and add 3 glasses of water to it. 2. Next, close it with a lid and allow the water to boil. 3. Remove the lid. 4. Place a steamer on top of it. 5. Add the bhindi into the steamer and close the lid. 6. Steam it for 5 minutes. 7. Take another bowl in the meantime and add curd to it. 8. Next add salt, gram flour, and turmeric powder. 9. To this add chilli powder and coriander powder. 10. Mix it well and keep it aside. 11. Check if the bhindi has been steamed. After that remove it from the steamer. 12. Take another pan. 13. Add 1 tsp of oil to it. 14. Add jeera and fennel seeds. 15. Stir it. 16. To this add the dahi mixture which was just prepared a while ago. 17. Add 1 cup of water to the pan. 18. Allow it to boil. 19. Now, add the steamed bhindi and let it cook for 3-4 minutes; close the lid. 20. Open the lid and stir once more well. 21. Serve it hot with rice or rotis. Instructions 1.This dish tastes best when served hot, since the bhindis are not fried but steamed.

2.Since this is a low-calorie recipe, the bhindis have not been fried but steamed. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 2 bowl

Calories - 235 cal

Fat - 16.4 g

Protein - 6.9 g

Carbohydrates - 21.7 g

Fibre - 8.5 g

