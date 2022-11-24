Christmas 2022: Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe Recipes oi-Boldsky Desk

Christmas is approaching quite fast and therefore, you may be perplexed about fixing a dinner menu that will easy and yet impressive enough for guests. Fret no more, and say goodbye to the stress of making huge Christmas recipes. In the festive season, it is best to stick with the classic recipes by adding a twist to them.

If you are inclined towards traditional holiday food when it comes to prepping meals for your loved ones during Christmas, then this grilled sea bass with garlic butter recipe is a complete crowd-pleaser. This can be prepared in advance so that you can enjoy and spend quality time with your family and friends.

This simple recipe can be prepared in minutes and it tastes delicious, especially when you are craving something delicious and light. You can even turn this recipe into a complete meal by teaming it up with rice and grilled veggies of your choice. Check out this perfect flavourful Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe and bookmark it today!

How To Prepare Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe

Christmas 2022: Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe Christmas 2022: Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dinner Serves: 4-5 Ingredients Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe For the Fish: Sea bass (fillets)- 2 pounds Sea salt- 1/4 teaspoon Garlic (powder)- 1/4 teaspoon Onion (powder)- 1/4 teaspoon Extra-virgin olive oil (1 1/2 tablespoons) Paprika- 1/4 teaspoon For the Garlic Butter Sauce: Butter- 3 tablespoons Pepper- ¼ tsp Garlic (minced)- 2 cloves Lemon (juiced) - 1 medium piece Italian flat leaf parsley (finely chopped)- 2 tablespoons

How to Prepare 1. To prepare the sauce, take a small saucepan and keep it on medium heat. 2. Add butter, pepper, lemon juice, garlic, and Italian parsley in the saucepan and keep stirring it till everything is combined and the butter melts. 3. Once done, switch off the flame and keep it aside. 4. To prepare the fish- in your oven, change the setting to preheat grill for high heat. 5. In a mixing bowl, prepare the seasoning mixture, by adding the garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and sea salt. 6. Rub the seasoning mix on both sides of the fish and rest it for 5 mins before placing it on the grill. 7. Ensure the grill is cleaned and oiled before placing your fish. This will ensure that your fish doesn't stick during the cooking process. 8. Once the fish is placed on the grill, cook it for 5-7 minutes and then turn it and baste it with the garlic butter sauce. Cook it for another 5-7 mins. 9. The internal temperature of the fish must be 145F. 10. To check if the fish is properly grilled, you can use a fork and check it. If it is easily flaked, means the fish is cooked. 11. Remove it from the heat and drizzle extra virgin olive oil before serving. You can add rice or veggies of your choice with the fish and turn it into a complete meal. Instructions Nutritional Information People - Serves 4-5

Calories - 143 kcal

Fat - 20g

Protein - 54 g

Carbohydrates - 4 g

Fiber - 1 g

Thursday, November 24, 2022, 14:15 [IST]