Chicken Nuggets For Your Iftar Feast Recipes oi-Staff

Chicken nuggets are a hot favourite at most of the popular fast-food restaurants. These delicious golden pieces of fried chicken are commonly made out of meat slurry. It is no wonder that chicken nuggets are deemed to be one of the unhealthiest foods one can consume.

Now, you can make healthy and tasty chicken nuggets right at your home with the recipe that we shall provide you today. While the staples like the chicken curry and chicken kebabs are yummy and filling, you always yearn for a new dish.

Why not surprise your family with chicken nuggets? Most people must have had chicken nuggets only at a fast-food restaurant or the frozen nuggets that have been cooked at home.

If you serve your family and guests chicken nuggets that have been prepared at home from scratch, you will surely have some compliments aimed at you.

This recipe of chicken nuggets is very easy and has a very few ingredients. It does not need an elaborate preparation work either.

This recipe yields chicken nuggets that are crisp and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy inside. It is nutritious and healthy and is sure to become the favourite of both - the kids and elderly of your family.

CHICKEN NUGGETS | HOMEMADE CHICKEN NUGGETS | HOW TO PREPARE CHICKEN NUGGETS Chicken Nuggets | Homemade Chicken Nuggets | How To Prepare Chicken Nuggets Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 2H0M Total Time 2 Hours30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Staff Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 4 Ingredients To tenderize the chicken: Thick curd - 1 cup Water - ¼th cup Salt - 1 tsp For the chicken nuggets: Chicken breast - 250 g Plain flour - ½ cup Pepper powder -1/2 tsp Garam masala -1/2 tsp Ginger & garlic paste - ½ tsp Egg - 1 Bread crumbs - ¾th g Salt to taste How to Prepare 1. Cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. 2. Prepare the tenderizer solution by mixing the thick curd, water and salt. 3. Later, remove the chicken pieces and drain them completely. Add half of the salt, pepper powder and garam masala into the chicken pieces and mix it thoroughly. This step is done to ensure that the chicken is tender and does not become stringy when fried. 4. In a bowl, take plain flour. Add the rest of the salt, pepper powder and garam masala and mix well. 5. Take a bowl and add the drained chicken pieces into it. Add the rest of the pepper powder and salt to it. Also, add the garam masala. Mix the content in the bowl thoroughly. 6. Take another bowl. Break the egg into it. Beat the egg well until it's a little frothy. 7. Take a third bowl and add the bread crumbs into it. 8. Take a piece of the chicken breast and roll it well in the flour mixture until it is well covered. 9. Now, dip the chicken pieces in the beaten egg mixture. 10. Place the egg-coated piece in the bread crumbs. Roll well until it is covered completely. 11. Repeat this process until all the chicken pieces are covered in bread crumbs. 12. Rest this for a few minutes. This will ensure that the bread crumbs will stick well to the chicken pieces. 13. Now, take a piece and gently shake it to remove any extra bread crumbs. 14. Slowly drop the chicken piece into a kadhai with medium hot oil. If the oil is too hot, the outside of the nugget will turn brown before the insides get cooked properly. 15. Drop five more pieces into the kadhai and fry until these have turned golden brown. 16. Remove the chicken nuggets on a kitchen paper. 17. Repeat the process until all the chicken nuggets are made. 18. Serve hot along with the other Iftar dishes. Instructions 1. Immerse the chicken breast pieces in the solution overnight or at least for 2 hours. Place it in the refrigerator during this period. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 serve

Calories - 48 cal

Fat - 5 g

Carbohydrates - 2.6 g

Sugar - 0.14 g

Fibre - 0.1 g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications