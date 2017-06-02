Just In
Chicken Majestic Recipe For Ramzan
During the Ramzan Iftar, it is important to make sure that you eat nutritious food. You must take care that the food used to break the fast has all the essential nutrients that would fulfill all the deficit created by the day-long fast.
Make sure to drink enough water and fluids when breaking the fast, so that you ward off dehydration. The food should also include a lot of raw fruits and vegetables. Salads are a good way to incorporate these into your diet. You can also juice the fruits and vegetables.
Other than these, you should also ingest carbohydrates and proteins. Carbohydrates can be obtained from the breads and rice items you serve. The proteins must be obtained from the non-vegetarian food items. Fish, chicken and mutton make for great sources of protein. They taste delicious too. There are a lot of ways to cook these protein-rich sources.
Today, we bring to you a famous Hyderabadi chicken dish. It is called the Chicken Majestic and can be served as either a snack when you break the fast or at the elaborate Iftar feast.
The recipe does call for a few ingredients and you may need to spend quite some time in the preparation work, but you can be sure that the result will be totally worth it. You would need an approximate of 40 minutes to cook this dish.
So, let us take a look at the ingredients and how the chicken majestic recipe is to be made.
Recipe By: Boldsky Staff
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 2
-
Boneless chicken fillets - 300 g
Buttermilk - 1/2 cup
Cornflour - 1 and 1/2 tbsp
Ginger & garlic paste - 1 tsp
Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
Red chilli powder - ½ tsp
Oil - enough for deep frying
Salt - 2 tsp
Oil - Use the oil that has been left after deep frying
Garlic chopped - 1 clove
Green chillies - 2
Curry leaves - 1 or 2 sprigs
Mint leaves - a handful
Soy sauce - 1 tsp
Red chilli powder - ¼th tsp
Garam masala powder - ½ tsp
Thick curd - 3 tbsp
-
1. Cut the chicken fillets into strips that are 2 to 3 inches long.
2. Take a large bowl and fill it with buttermilk. Add 2 teaspoons of salt.
3. To the buttermilk, add the chicken strips and let it soak for 20 minutes. To make the dish healthier, you may bake or grill the chicken strips instead of frying them. If you're doing so, you will need to let the chicken soak for at least 2 to 3 hours.
4. Now, drain the buttermilk completely and remove the chicken strips onto a different bowl.
5. Add red chilli powder, corn flour, turmeric powder and the ginger and garlic paste. Mix well and rest it for about 10 minutes.
6. Take a deep kadhai and add oil into it. When hot, add the chicken pieces into it and fry it on a medium flame. If the oil gets too hot, only the outside of the chicken would get cooked, if the oil is not hot enough, the chicken will get soggy. You may also bake or grill the chicken at this point.
7. Remove the chicken pieces on a kitchen tissue, until it is lightly golden in colour.
8. Take a frying pan and add a tablespoon of oil into it. When warm, add the garlic and fry it until it turns aromatic.
9. Now, add the green chillies and curry leaves.
10. When fried, add a handful of mint leaves and garam masala powder. Sauté for a couple of seconds.
11. Immediately, add the thick curd. Make sure that the curd is not too sour.
12. Cook the curd on a low flame till it gets thick.
13. At this point, add the soya sauce. And mix well.
14. Now, add the fried chicken and mix well until all the pieces are coated well.
15. Take the pan off the flame. Serve hot.
- 1. The recipe basically produces a dry dish; but if you would like a semi-gravy dish, all you need to do is add a little more curd.
- Serving size - 2 serves
- Calories - 657 cal
- Fat - 72 g
- Carbohydrates - 180 g
- Sugar - 23 g
- Fibre - 23 g
